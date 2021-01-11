OnePlus launches its first fitness band in India; specs, features, price and everything to know

OnePlus fitness band will be available in India From January 13

OnePlus launched its first wearable fitness tracker in India on Monday. Simply called the OnePlus Band, OnePlus’ first smart band will rival Xiaomi’s popular Mi Band 5. The OnePlus fitness band has a touch-sensitive AMOLED display, supports blood oxygen saturation level tracking and can monitor heart rate. This band designed for health enthusiasts can allow users to track their daily activities, sleep data apart from heart rate with a new OnePlus Health app. The band comes with 13 exercise modes.

OnePlus Band India price and availability

The band is priced at Rs 2,499. It will come in black colour option with a black strap, but OnePlus will also sell wrist straps in navy and tangerine gray colour options at Rs 399 each. Interestingly, the Mi Band 5 is also available at Rs 2, 499.

Shoppers can get the band booked online at OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus store app and other offline partner stores From January 13. Red Cable Club members will get it early by January 12 when booked exclusively through OnePlus App store and OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Band specifications, features

The OnePlus band features 1.1-inch AMOLED display that has 126×294 pixel resolution. Its array of sensors can monitor, heart rate, and blood oxygen level. It also has a three-axis accelerometer and gyroscope. The pre-loaded exercise modes are Outdoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Fat Burn Run, Indoor Cycling, Rowing Machine, Elliptical Trainer, Yoga, Cricket, Pool Swimming, Badminton, and Free Training.

Like many other fitness devices, OnePlus Band also has IP68 certification and 5ATM water-resistant rating and it is also dust-resistant to some extent. One can monitor sleep patterns and combine it with its continuous SpO2 tracking with the band’s built-in sensors to give a comprehensive outlook of a person’s health in its health app. The app is not medically approved and does not flaunt any certification.

The OnePlus Band can also alert users of irregular heart rates. Its detachable tracker that can be attached to a range of dual-colour wrist straps. Users can also change the monitor of the band with their own pictures or from the health app.

The device is best compatible with OnePlus handsets, but users can also use it with devices running on Android 6.0 (and above) operating system. Soon the device will be available for iPhone users as well as OnePlus is trying to get its Health App to iOS App Store as well. There is Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

When connected with a compatible Android smartphone, the band alerts users about real-time messages, incoming calls, can control music playback during the workout and even has a remote camera shutter button to access the camera of the phone. When connected to OnePlus phones it can be put to Zen Mode synchronisations, exclusive to the brand to reduce functionality without missing out on alerts.

The band measures 40.4×17.6×11.95mm and weighs 22.6 grams (including strap).

Coming with 100mAh battery, the OnePlus Band has a battery life of 14 days with a single charge and comes with a wired charging dongle.