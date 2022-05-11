OnePlus kicks off ‘Road Trip’ campaign to deliver exclusive retail experience to Northeast India

OnePlus, today, kicked off the OnePlus Road Trip campaign, for community members and consumers in Northeast India to get an “opportunity to gain first-hand experience” and, also, purchase some of its newly launched products such as the OnePlus 10R and the Nord Buds. The unique aspect of this campaign is that OnePlus is driving this exclusive retail experience to them, literally, on wheels. The move seems inspired from Xiaomi’s Mi Store on wheels, that was piloted in India, Chhattisgarh to be precise, in 2020.

As part of the initiative, OnePlus has turned a 17-ft canter truck into a makeshift mobile pop-up experience outlet to reflect “the premium experience of the popular OnePlus Experience Stores,” it says. The store on wheels will start its journey from Vivanta Guwahati, on May 11, following which it will be stationed at IIT Guwahati on May 12, the City Centre Mall on May 13, the Guwahati College on May 14, and at the Royal Global University on May 16.

OnePlus also plans to cover Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur during the course of the campaign, in a bid to further its reach –and visibility— across the Northeast region of the country.

“Assam, and Northeast market at large, are a truly special market for us with a growing demand for OnePlus experience and houses a thriving community,” Saurabh Kapoor, who is Category and Brand Management director at OnePlus India said, adding “we are thrilled to bring the OnePlus experience closer to our consumers’ doorsteps in the region, and provide them with this unique opportunity to gain an intimate experience of our products.”

The pop-up store initiative will not only allow prospective buyers to experience OnePlus devices in person, but also buy them with schemes and offers if they choose to, and also sign-up for a OnePlus Red Cable Club membership on the spot. The press release mentions just three devices, though, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the Nord Buds. The OnePlus 10 Pro – which is the best phone that OnePlus makes today— is missing from the list, for some reason. Xiaomi, in comparison, offered a much wider range of products from phones, to smart TVs, audio, and accessories with its Mi Store on wheels.

OnePlus was the fastest growing brand in India with a ginormous 347 percent year-on-year growth in Q1 2022, as per data released by research firm Counterpoint. The Nord series, in particular, has worked wonders for the brand with the Nord CE 2 being the top-selling 5G smartphone during the same quarter. It is not surprising then that OnePlus, through campaigns like OnePlus Road Trip, wants to increase its brand awareness, so it can translate it into sales in a bid to further strengthen its market share in the word’s fastest growing smartphone market.

