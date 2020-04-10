OnePlus isn’t waiting until April 14 to show off what the OnePlus 8 looks like, Glacial Green colourway confirmed

OnePlus 8 series will officially be launched on April 14.

The company that literally started the trend of drip feeding information about upcoming products ahead of launch, is at it again. We’re of course talking about OnePlus. Its soon-to-launch products, aka OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, have been all over the rumour mills for some time now, and yet, all of that seems to be the last thing on OnePlus’ mind. Instead, the company is focusing on doing its own thing, hyping the OnePlus 8 series by dropping easter eggs almost daily now. The latest of the lot revolves around the design. Simply put, OnePlus isn’t waiting until April 14 to show off what the OnePlus 8 will look like.

Not that any of it a surprise, but an official confirmation is always nice. We already have a rough idea about what the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will look like. Well, they’ll look a lot like the OnePlus 7T Pro, but there will be a few differences — but more on that later.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in a brand-new colourway — a first for OnePlus. Most likely, both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come in Glacial Green. Most likely because OnePlus hasn’t explicitly mentioned if this particular flavour will be exclusive to one model. The reveal confirms all rumours that predicted exactly the same thing. Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come in Glacial Green, according to reports, so let’s just stick with that for now.

“With this color, we aim to invoke fresh, environmentally friendly, natural, and youthful feelings. We tested more than 100 combinations of color, texture and haze, and when I first saw this color, it really struck me, and I knew we were onto something,” OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau said in a blog post.

More precisely, the OnePlus 8 series will use “fifth-generation matte-frosted glass.” The OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly come in Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue (matte finish) colourways, in addition to Glacial Green. The OnePlus 8 is meanwhile said to come in Onyx Black and Interstellar Glow colours, in addition to Glacial Green.

Speaking of design, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will look largely the same with usual differences like the Pro getting a curvier screen and more cameras, according to reports. New to this year’s OnePlus phones will be a punch-hole cutout, according to leaks, housed at one end — and not central like it is in the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones.

OnePlus 8 series will officially be launched on April 14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 120Hz display, 30W fast wireless charging, and 5G connectivity in tow.