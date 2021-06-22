OnePlus is now a sub-brand of Oppo, suggests leaked memo; team allegedly asked not to respond to OxygenOS queries

Oppo and OnePlus owned at large by BBK Electronics

OnePlus recently announced a merger with Oppo but not a lot was shared about how the two companies would be placed going forward and even more importantly, what happens to OxygenOS. Now a leaked internal document throws much light to the integration arrangement and suggests OnePlus is now a brand within Oppo, a sub-brand if you will.

The leaked document (via Evan Blass) also made other interesting revelations as it has categorically asked respondents that they say that there is no update regarding operating systems and not to respond to any OS or ColorOS questions. But one thing that is made clear by the document is OnePlus will be a brand within Oppo. The document also says that OnePlus will not share any user data that it continues to store in its server with Oppo.

Last week, when this announcement came in, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said, “As for the OnePlus brand – we will continue to operate independently, focused on providing you with the best possible products and experience as we have always done. We will continue launching OnePlus products, holding events (hopefully in person soon), and engaging directly with you for feedback through the same OnePlus channels as before. OnePlus’ commitment to you remains the same.”

Oppo and OnePlus owned at large by BBK Electronics, have been working together on some level for the last one year after Lau took on additional responsibilities to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and Oppo.