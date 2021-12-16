OnePlus’ IoT Range are THE Gifts to Give This Christmas

OnePlus might be best known for its phones and televisions, but there is much more to the brand’s portfolio.

Christmas is coming which means the gifting season is upon us. Whether it is for our friends and relatives, or ourselves, rare indeed is the person right now who is not out there looking for a gift. Of course, there are a number of options, but if you are looking for a gift for someone who loves tech (even if they do not), then the best gifts come from the brand that Never Settles. It also has some of the best IoT products out there, and we believe that the following would add dollops of Christmas cheer to the life of anyone who would get them as a gift:

OnePlus Watch – Harry Potter Limited Edition

Smartwatches are a dime a dozen these days. But if you want to give someone a watch that is high tech as well as magical, then the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition is the only option for you. Yes, it is a top-notch smartwatch in its own right – with a 1.39 inch AMOLED display, heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, and a number of other sensors to detect everything from the steps you take to the minutes you exercise to the hours you sleep. There is also support for getting notifications, controlling music and even phone calls from your connected phone. However what makes it magical is the fact that all this is suffused with the world of Harry Potter. The packaging itself looks like a piece off the wall from the magical Diagon Alley, the copper frame will turn heads as will the specially designed band that comes with Hogwarts’ logo embossed on it. There are icons and wallpapers that draw inspiration from JK Rowling’s epic series. Even charging the watch sees a wand appear on the display. It is the world of Harry Potter on your wrist, and it comes with fantastic battery life and dust and water resistance as well. Sheer tech magic. Literally.

OnePlus Watch

If the giftee is not a Potterhead (rare, but it can happen) or prefers their watch to be subtly stylish, then the OnePlus Watch is as good as it gets. Beautifully and carefully crafted, it boasts a large 1.39 inch AMOLED display, battery life that runs into weeks and a truckload of sensors to keep you up to speed with everything ranging from sleep to blood oxygen to heart rate to exercise. You can also use it to answer phone calls, control music and get notifications from your phone. Those stylish looks hide a streak of toughness – the watch is both dust and water resistant. You get two options – the Classic, which has a stainless steel body and a Fluoroelastomer strapor the Cobalt edition, which sports a unique cobalt alloy body and a vegan leather strap with butterfly buckle.

OnePlus Buds Pro

If music is what you love, then the OnePlus Buds Pro are your perfect companions. Designed with care to fit your ears precisely (you can even check the fit on your phone), these totally wireless buds deliver brilliant sound with just the right touch of bass, courtesy precisely tuned 11 mm drivers. They pair seamlessly (and wirelessly) with your phone, letting you not only lose yourself in your world of music and podcasts but also efficiently handle phone calls. Speaking of losing yourself, you can lock out the world with smart adaptive noise cancellation which keeps external sounds where they belong – outside. There is even an option to create your own special listening profile so that the buds deliver sound exactly the way you like it. They last comfortably for seven hours on a single charge and with the case, can get you through a massive 38 hours of listening pleasure. They look super cool too, whether inside or outside their super compact carrying case, and an IPX4 rating means you can take them wherever you wish – whether to the office or the gym.

OnePlus Buds Z

One of the highest selling totally wireless earbuds in the Indian market, the OnePlus Buds Z are the ultimate gift for anyone with a super active lifestyle or someone who wants a taste of the truly wireless audio life. A stylish design inspired by seashells and featuring a CD-like pattern make these buds stand out from the regular TWS crowd. They connect effortlessly to your phone and bless you with bass when you start playing them, with sound that literally sets your feet tapping and your head moving. They handle calls seamlessly and even come with a special low latency mode for gaming. Round that off with five hours of battery life on the buds, twenty hours with the case, and resistance to sweat and water, and you have the perfect starting point for anyone’s TWS journey. You get them in regular white and grey colours, but if you really want to turn up the unique quotient, pick up the Steven Harrington edition, which features funky doodles by the famous Los Angeles designer renowned for his California pop aesthetic, and who also created the iconic Mello.

OnePlus Band

A perfect gift for those who want to keep an eye on their fitness, the OnePlus Band is a sleek, stylishly minimalist fitness tracker. Its 1.1 inch, always on AMOLED display makes it easy to read even in bright sunlight and beneath it lie an array of sensors that track not just your blood oxygen, sleep and heart rate but are also designed to support 13 different exercise modes. There are smarts too – you can control music, manage calls and even control your phone’s camera from this band wrapped around your wrist. It comes with dust and water resistance and looks subtly stylish (you can choose to change its appearance using different faces and bands), making it the perfect round the clock companion for the fitness conscious. There is a Steven Harrington edition too for those who want something that is more in-your-face, even while it rests on your wrist.

OnePlus Power Bank

Having a lot of gadgets might be a cool thing, but keeping track of which one needs to be charged and when can be a bit of a headache. It is hardly surprising that gadget lovers often find themselves in need of a power outlet to revive a dying gizmo. Well, the OnePlus Power Bank is just what they need to be given as a gift. It weighs a very pocket-friendly 225 grammes, comes in attractive black (with a carbon fibre pattern) and green colours and packs in a large 10,000 mAh lithium-polymer battery, which is capable of not just charging smartphones but even tablets. It has dual USB ports, letting you charge two devices at the same time, and also charges at a brisk rate (hey, it comes from the house of Warp Speed), thanks to 18W Power Delivery Charge. It is safe too with multiple built-in safeguards, and 12 layers of circuit protection. It is not just one of the most powerful power banks around, but also perhaps the most striking one in terms of design, thanks to the two words embossed on it – Never Settle. Indeed, you should not settle for any other portable power source.

Shopping for gifts? There are some special offers and deals for you

Making all these gifts even more attractive are a number of deals around the OnePlus IoT range. Those looking to purchase the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on transactions via ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience stores. A discount of Rs 1000 also available on OnePlus Buds Pro and the OnePlus Watch if purchased through an ICICI bank and Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card ton OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores. The offers via ICICI bank are available till 31 December 2021, while those through Kotak Bank are available for a month longer, till 31 January, 2022.

There is also an instant discount of Rs 991 for OnePlus customers on OnePlus Buds on Flipkart.com. The OnePlus Band Steven Harrington special edition is available with an instant discount of Rs 300 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores as well as partner stores. Those going for the OnePlus Power Bank can get a discount of Rs 200 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in.

There are also discounts on other OnePlus products. There is an instant discount of Rs 200 on OnePlus’ TypeC headphones on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App. Discounts ranging from 20 per cent to 70 per cent are also available on OnePlus accessories such as mobile cases, covers, and adapters, exclusively on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

You can also get a one-year Red Cable Care membership for Rs 999 after a discount of Rs 500, as part of a special anniversary offer. Finally, all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards for order values below Rs 40,000, stand to receive a 5 per cent discount, an offer available till 31 December 2021.