OnePlus greets the festive season with all 5G portfolio, and a special Prime Blue OnePlus 10R 5G

5G the next generation of mobile connectivity, which is all set to arrive in the festive season. While other brands are gearing up for 5G with products for their consumers, one brand has been boasting a 5G-ready portfolio for a while now. OnePlus has always pushed the tech envelope to ensure that its consumers get a device that is not just present-ready but also future-proof. The brand brought features like fast charging and high refresh rates to its phones well before they became staple features in devices. And it has now done the same with 5G.

OnePlus had made a commitment to make all its phone 5G-friendly in 2020, when the network was more a spec than a reality. And today, as India stands on the verge of going 5G in the coming festive season, OnePlus is the only smartphone brand with a 5G-ready product portfolio across a variety of price segments. Every single OnePlus device in the market today supports 5G – whether it is in the budget-friendly Nord category which starts at Rs. 16,999 or the flagship 10 series which starts at Rs. 29,499.

To mark this festive season, OnePlus has launched a special variant of the OnePlus 10R 5G, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue. The OnePlus 10R 5G, a performance flagship of 2022, had made waves with its intriguingly different design, with straight sides and a flat back with stripes flowing out of the camera unit. That design is now available in a specially created and unique Prime Blue colour, making this one of the most attractive phones money can buy this festive season. Beneath all that design beauty lurks a hardware beast. Powering the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue is a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max AI processor, which along with OnePlus’ clean and clutter-free OxygenOS software, delivers the trademark smooth and burdenless OnePlus experience millions across the globe have come to appreciate and love. An advanced 3D Passive Cooling System with one of the largest vapor chambers ever seen on a OnePlus device ensures that the phone never loses its cool no matter what you throw at it, from high-end gaming to video editing.

A brilliant 6.7 inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate delivers smooth and fluid graphics, even while optimizing power consumption. And delivering fantastic shots and videos this festive season is the task of a powerful three camera system on the back of the phone, spearheaded by a flagship level Sony IMX 766 50-megapixel sensor with OIS. An 8-megapixel ultrawide camera gives you a wider perspective with its 119-degree field of view while those wanting a much closer look at things can switch to the very capable 2 megapixel macro sensor. A 16-megapixel camera in front of the device serves up great selfies, making you an integral of the festivities. This being a OnePlus device, super-fast charging is a given. The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue not only comes with a large 5000 mAh battery that can see through more than a day of use, but also comes with 80W SUPERVOOC charging, thanks to which the battery can be charged from 1-100 per cent in little over half an hour. And of course, it goes without saying that it supports 5G. This is a OnePlus phone after all!

The phone not only gives the OnePlus community a new option in a sublimely different shade, but also celebrates OnePlus’ partnership with Amazon through the years. To mark this, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue which otherwise comes with a launch price of Rs. 38,999 comes at an introductory price of Rs. 32,999 on Amazon.in exclusively. Amazon users who purchase the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition can also avail of a three-month Amazon Prime subscription. There’s more. Customers with SBI credit cards will also be able to enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 while Amazon Prime members will get an additional instant cashback of Rs. 500 if they use Amazon Pay to make prepaid payments with the purchase of the phone. And if you are using a OnePlus or iOS device currently, you can also exchange it to avail an additional exchange offer of Rs. 3,000 on the Prime Blue edition of the OnePlus 10R 5G on Amazon.in. You can also get the phone with up to 9 months No Cost EMI on Axis Bank Card Transactions.

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue is not the only festive season attraction from OnePlus. In keeping with its tradition of tying up with its partners to offer the community the best possible deals, the Never Settling brand has come out with a slew of offers and deals across its entire product portfolio. The flagship OnePlus 10 Pro 5G also comes with a festive price of Rs. 61,999 for the 8 GB/ 128 GB variant and Rs. 66,999 for the 12 GB/ 256 GB variant, as well as instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 6,000. There are offers on the OnePlus 10T 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G too of Rs. 5000 and Rs. 3,000 respectively via Axis Bank Card and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partner stores and via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon.in. Users also have exchange offers on OnePlus and iOS devices and discounts on Screen Protection Plan.

There are festive offers for the budget-friendly and extremely popular Nord devices as well. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and even the Nord Buds come with exciting discount offers. These include Axis Bank cardholders having the option of getting up to Rs 4,000 discount on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on OnePlus.in and offline partner stores, and SBI Credit cardholders having the opinion to avail up to Rs 4,000 discount on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on Amazon.in. Customers can also avail an instant discount of Rs 500 acrossOnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partner stores, and Axis Bank cardholders can get an additional Rs 1,500 off on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and other offline partner stores. SBI Credit cardholders purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE 2 can avail additional Rs 1,500 on Amazon.in. Those purchasing the OnePlus Nord Buds can avail an instant discount of Rs 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart and offline partner stores, while Axis Bank cardholders can avail a discount of Rs 200 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Flipkart and offline partner stores.

OnePlus’ Smart TVs also get the festive deal treatment, with special offers on popular smart TV series such as the OnePlus TV Y1S series, U series and Q series. Customers will be able to purchase the OnePlus TV Y1 at price starting at Rs 10,499 (OnePlus TV 32Y1) post discounts (additional bank offer applicable on this price), and the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro series at Rs 23,499 post discounts (additional bank offer applicable on this price). The OnePlus TV 32Y1 gets a discount of Rs 4,500, while discounts of Rs 3,000 are available on OnePlus TV 40Y1, OnePlus TV 43Y1, OnePlus TV 32Y1S, OnePlus TV 43Y1S, OnePlus TV 43Y1S Pro and

OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro. An additional price drop of Rs 3,000 can also be availed on OnePlus TV 50U1S, and OnePlus TV 55U1S, while the OnePlus TV 65U1S gets a Rs 2,000 price drop as a Diwali special offer. Customers buying the OnePlus TV 55Q1and OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro can avail a discount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

And these are only some of the offers available from OnePlus this festival season, as the brand that Never Settles takes India into the 5G era.