OnePlus gives customers reason to head Nord with amazing festive offers!

There are equally compelling offers on the phone that defines core mobile phone excellence.

It is the time of festivities. And of offers and discounts. And trust the brand that claims to Never Settle to come out with the best of them. There was a time when the OnePlus series of phones was mainly about, well, the OnePlus phones. You would have a OnePlus device with a number and perhaps a suffix denoting its position in the phone portfolio. Last year, the Never Settling brand decided to change matters and bring in a whole new series of phones, the Nord, which created a whole new segment in the market – the premium mid-segment. The range was further strengthened this year with two new entrants, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which delivered a near flagship performance and design at a price starting below Rs 30,000; and the OnePlus Nord CE (CE standing for Core Experience), which brought rock steady performance without design and spec compromises at a price starting below Rs 25,000.

Both phones have been bestsellers in their respective segments this year. And while each was synonymous with the OnePlus core principle of delivering a lot of value for not too much money, they both have got even more irresistible in this festive season, thanks to the discounts and offers OnePlus has brought to them.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G, known for its uncompromised smartphone performance, its cameras, AI and clean, uncluttered interface as become even more alluring for those shopping for it at OnePlus Experience stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, Bajaj Electronics and other select partner stores. A no-cost EMI of up to 6 months is also available from State Bank of India from 4 October to 15 November. The highest variant of the phone – the 12 GB/ 256 GB one – will also get a Festive Special Price Coupon of Rs 1000 from 2 October to 5 November, and customers can opt to trade in their iOS devices to benefit from a buy back exchange discount of up to Rs 1000 from 1 October to 5 November. Those going for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G from OnePlus.in, customers will have the option of getting an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 1500 and 3 months and 6 months no-cost EMI from 4 October to 15 November from State Bank of India. And if you are getting the phone during the Great Indian Sale on Amazon.in, you can get a similar offer from HDFC bank cards and with State Bank of India from the second week of October. There are equally compelling offers on the phone that defines core mobile phone excellence, the OnePlus Nord CE. The phone brings you the best of the Nord experience, at a more affordable price without cutting any performance corners or even taking some sheen off the design. The stunning OnePlus Nord CE is a terrific option for anyone wanting to dip their feet in premium mid-segment phone waters this festive season, thanks to the deals and discounts OnePlus is offering on it. At OnePlus experience stores and OnePlus.in, those purchasing a OnePlus Nord CE will be able to avail of offers such as the Instant Bank Discount of Rs 1000 on State Bank of India and 3 months and 6 months no-cost EMI between 4 October and 15 November. And if customers opt to shop for the phone on Amazon.in during the Great Indian Sale, they will get an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 1500 and 3 and 6 months no-cost EMI with HDFC bank cards from 2 October, and a discount of Rs 1000 with State Bank of India from the second week of October. The option to exchange their iOS devices for a discount of up to Rs 1000 is available on the OnePlus Nord CE as well. So if you are in the market for a great mid-segment phone, there was never a better moment to head Nord, be it for a two or a core experience!