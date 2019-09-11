OnePlus gives a glimpse of future TV design

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently teased the world with two images of the upcoming television that very well indicated that the new OnePlus TV is going to be a definite looker.

In a world where everyone is templatising the way technology looks and feels, OnePlus is a brand that has been constantly bringing refreshing designs to the table. The company is known for bundling high-end specs, features, and a very competitive price together and generally in such equations, the first thing that gets compromised is product design. But that has never been the case with OnePlus. From the very first OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus One, which came in with a sandstone finish back to the latest flagship by the company, the OnePlus 7 Pro, that brings a beautiful edge to edge display that curves out on the sides, the devices from the brand have been anything but regular in design terms. They have stood out in the crowd for their polished and premium appearances.

And now, after marking its territory in the smartphone world, the company is spreading its wings beyond it. OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus TV which will be launched by the end of this month.

While we know the new OnePlus TV will have all-things-premium on the inside but recent glimpses of the TV suggest that it is again going to be one of those devices from OnePlus that not only bring numbers and specs to the table but also premium design.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently teased the world with two images of the upcoming television that very well indicated that the new OnePlus TV is going to be a definite looker. While we did not get a full picture of the product, one of photographs showcased a part of the back of the television which was enough to suggest that the new OnePlus TV is surely going to redefine the design televisions in the industry. The photograph was shared with the caption “No detail too small,” which fit perfectly with the picture. It revealed that the back of the TV is crafted with a kevlar texture. Although rarely seen in the TV world, it is not OnePlus’ first time with the material. The brand has bundled kevlar finish covers with many of its smartphones and also introduced the material on the back of the McLaren edition of the OnePlus 6T.

If it was not as apparent from the picture then hear it from us, the finish is definitely premium looking. And it is not just the looks that the kevlar finish brings to the mix. Remember Batman? Well, the mighty suit that he wore while saving Gotham city, was also allegedly made out of the same material. This means OnePlus TV is not going to be just a looker but will sturdy and resilient as well. Attached to the back in the picture was a stand to support it. Even the stand looked anything but ordinary. Cylindrical in shape with textured, metallic looking finish, even the stand of the new OnePlus TV reflected how the brand focuses on every little detail attached to the product.

Along with the back, Pete Lau also shared an image of a very slim, modern day TV remote control with the caption “Take a closer look. The power is in your hand!” The petite metallic finished TV remote in itself looked like a high-tech device. The remote control had a touch-pad like surface followed by just five buttons. While one of those buttons carried the OnePlus logo, another one was marked with Google Assistant logo. We think that the touch pad would help navigate while the Google Assistant button would allow you to give voice commands to your smart OnePlus TV. One of the buttons on the remote also had backward arrow sign which we are guessing will help you either go to the previous option or exit a window. Along with these buttons, the remote control also carried a thin volume rocker like button on the side, just like we see on a smartphone. And it also had a USB Type C port on the base for connectivity. Not your regular remote, this!

With these images that have surfaced of the upcoming TV, it is safe to say that just like OnePlus disrupted the smartphone market, the brand is all set to now disrupt the television market. Not just in terms of features and specs but in terms of design as well. The future of TV design is arriving later this month. And it will come from the company that Never Settles.