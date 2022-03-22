OnePlus gearing to launch flurry of smartphones in the next six months including a ‘Lite’ version of OnePlus Nord CE 2

How many of these phones eventually land in India and how OnePlus plans to support each of them on the software front, remains to be seen.

OnePlus’s alleged smartphone launch roadmap has leaked online giving us some key insights into the brand’s plans for the next six months, at least. As many as six new phones are said to be in the pipeline. One of them, the OnePlus 10 Pro, has already been confirmed to launch in India in March after being a China-exclusive for a while (the phone first broke cover in December 2021).

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) who has generally been on point with “unannounced” information like this has managed to unearth some more, much to OnePlus’s dismay.

As per his latest revelations, OnePlus will follow up the OnePlus 10 Pro with what appears to be a “lite” version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2—called the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. It’s a little weird considering the OnePlus Nord CE 2 (launched recently in India) is itself a Lite version of the OnePlus Nord 2. Maybe OnePlus will market it differently, call it by a different name, too. We’ll see.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 review: A practical phone that gets most things right

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite (5G) has leaked before courtesy tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer who goes by the handle @OnLeaks on Twitter. As per information shared by Hemmerstoffer (via Smartprix), the Nord CE 2 Lite will come with a 6.59-inch 1080p “Fluid” display (unspecified panel), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage, triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main and two 2MP sensors (unspecified), 16MP selfie camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The same leak said the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite would launch sometime later this year.

Here are some of the upcoming Nord/number series products



•OnePlus 10 Pro – March

•OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite – April

•OnePlus Nord 2T – April End/Early May

•OnePlus 10R – May

•OnePlus Nord 3 (Nord Pro) – July

•OnePlus 10 Ultra (10 Pro Plus) – Late Q3 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 21, 2022

The latest leak however suggests the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will launch sometime in April. Next in line would be the OnePlus Nord 2T said to arrive by April-end or early May. Soon after, in May itself, OnePlus will apparently launch the OnePlus 10R. A Nord 3 (or Nord Pro) is said to be coming in July while in late Q3 (by September), OnePlus is tipped to announce the high-end OnePlus 10 Ultra (or OnePlus 10 Pro Plus). How many of these phones eventually land in India and how OnePlus plans to support each of them on the software front, remains to be seen.

Regardless, you should take all this information with a pinch of salt because no part of this has been made official by OnePlus at the time of writing. Also, that’s just smartphones. Remember, OnePlus also dabbles with audio, smartwatches and smart bands, plus smart TVs, so there would be some action there, too, possibly, which is to say the brand will–supposedly–have its hands full, a far cry from its initial days where it launched just one phone, maybe two in a year. Watch this space for more.

Also Read | OnePlus now says OxygenOS and ColorOS will remain independent; OnePlus 10 Pro India launch in March