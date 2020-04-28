OnePlus finally reveals Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger for OnePlus 8 Pro India price

The Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger will be sold separately for Rs 3,990.

OnePlus has finally revealed the India price of its Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger will be sold separately for Rs 3,990, unlike its fast wired charger that OnePlus bundles for free with all its devices. The wireless charger is now listed on OnePlus’ official India website though, much like the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, there’s no “exact” word on availability. This is because India’s nation-wide coronavirus lockdown means it’s impossible to sell non-essentials like smartphones and chargers until the time it is lifted — that’s supposed to happen on May 3, but we can’t say for sure yet.

OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger is required to fully realize the potential of its new high speed wireless charging technology that’s found inside the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30W fast wireless charging, though you can only achieve it through the company’s Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger. It will also be possible to wirelessly charge the OnePlus 8 Pro using a third-party Qi wireless charger but you’ll have to make do with slower charging — 5W or 10W (EPP standard).

OnePlus claims its Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger can charge the OnePlus 8 Pro from 1% to 50% in only half an hour. It says the charger can peak nearly 30W output with 97% efficiency — which means, it can also run mostly cool while at it (in comparison to rival wireless charging solutions). OnePlus also says that it is using a ‘kill switch’ like feature in the charge pump inside its wireless charger that can deactivate charging when “abnormal currents and voltages are detected.”

Paired with its theoretical efficiency, the charger can ensure your phone doesn’t heat up and stays safe while maintaining a ‘stable’ charge. OnePlus is also using a ‘customized’ chip inside the charger to control the current and voltage to ‘maximize’ overall efficiency.

Interestingly, like the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, Oneplus’ Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger is also very aggressively priced in India. In the US, OnePlus is charging $69.95 (which roughly translates to Rs 5,300) for its Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger, that’s much higher in comparison to its India price.