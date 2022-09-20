OnePlus Diwali Head Start sale 2022 from September 22: Top deals on smartphones, TVs, audio and more

After Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung, now OnePlus has announced to hold its OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 starting September 2022. The company will offer heavy discounts across its range of smartphones, TVs, audio devices and more during the sale.

In addition to the discounts, OnePlus will also give up to Rs 6000 instant discounts to Axis Bank credit and debit card holders. To make the purchase easy on pocket, OnePlus will offer no-cost EMI options for a duration of up to 12 months. The company has announced to offer exclusive coupons to Red Cable Club members. A Flip and Win challenge and option to early claim Diwali coupon is currently live on the OnePlus India site. OnePlus has also added a Notify me button on its website to inform customers when the sale begins.

There is up Rs 2000 on select OnePlus TV models. OnePlus TV Y1 series will start at Rs 9499 instead of Rs 18,999 during the sale. While the Y1S Pro will start at reduced price of Rs 23,499 against the original starting price of Rs 32999, the Y1S Edge will be available at Rs 12,499 instead of Rs 16,999 during the sale.

In the smartphone category, company has confirmed a reduced price of Rs 55,999 for its OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone on other days sells at Rs 66,999. The price of OnePlus 10R 5G will start at Rs 29,999 which is less than its present price tag of Rs 34,999. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will also see a discount with a starting price of Rs 26,999. It is Rs 2000 less than its current price of Rs 28,999.

The audio devices OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Nord Buds will also get discounts on their price. The Buds Pro’s price will be reduced from Rs 9999 to Rs 6490. The Nord Buds will sell at Rs 2099 instead of Rs 2799.