OnePlus developing its own Smart TV

The premium flagship design of the “OnePlus TV” would combine advanced image quality and audio experience and provide users with better “intelligent connectivity” experiences. (Reuters)

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus announced on Monday that the company is developing a Smart TV called “OnePlus TV” under its Founder and CEO Pete Lau.

The development of “OnePlus TV” comes as a “natural extension” for the company with the aim to address the gaps in the TV segment and balance high-quality minimalistic hardware with the latest technology, the company said in a statement.

“With this new division, we’re excited to explore the total connected user experience that can enhance everyday life,” said Lau.

“OnePlus TV” is expected to be released in 2019.

The premium flagship design of the “OnePlus TV” would combine advanced image quality and audio experience and provide users with better “intelligent connectivity” experiences.

“Intelligent connectivity” is the culmination of the underlying data and communication technologies that can connect.

“With the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, our imagination is endless — and we are looking forward to the future,” Lau added.

As with smartphones, OnePlus is constantly listening, welcoming feedback and suggestions for what should be included in its new Smart TV, the firm said.

It is still not clear whether or not the TV would run on an existing platform like Android TV or would the company launch something new altogether.