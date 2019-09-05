OnePlus delivers another star poster – This time for The Family Man!

The OnePlus camera in particular has got that TV series producers have actually been using OnePlus to shoot the posters of their series.

Shooting a poster, be it for a film, aTV series, a product or a political party, can be quite a task. You would need a very high quality image with enough detail to ensure that it can be enlarged to a much larger size and still look good. And of course, to get an image of that quality, you would conventionally need a truckload of equipment and special settings – think of studios, complex lighting, models and of course, really hefty cameras mounted on tripods.

Or you could just use a OnePlus.

That might sound a little too simplistic and even sacrilegious to some in the photography community, but it is a tribute to just how good phone cameras in general, and the OnePlus camera in particular has got that TV series producers have actually been using OnePlus to shoot the posters of their series. The posters of Netflix’s Sacred Games 2 series were shot using the OnePlus 7 Pro. And now Amazon Prime Video has released the first look of its much-awaited Amazon Original Series, The Family Man, in the form of a character poster. The Family Man is set to release this September, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories. The character poster features the main protagonist of the show, Srikant Tiwari, played by Padma Shri Awardee and National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee. It is a striking image, full of dramatic effects, with faint shadows falling across the face of the character, who has turned slightly towards the camera, and there is so much detail that you can actually clearly read the text on the newspaper clippings on the background and even see the etchings near the trigger of the pistol Tiwari holds in his hand. It is a brilliant shot, making for a poster that will turn heads.

And it has been shot using a OnePlus.

If that does not tell you how good the cameras on OnePlus devices are, nothing actually will. The OnePlus 7 Pro has been acknowledged as one of the best phone cameras in the world by no less an authority than DxO, getting a DxOMark score of 111, which is among the best in phone cameras across all price segments. The score is not really surprising when you consider what the OnePlus 7 Pro carries in terms of sheer photographic power. It has a main sensor of 48 megapixels, the famous Sony IMX586 half inch sensor, which is supposed to be one of the best in the world right now. With that large a sensor, shooting in high resolution is a walk in the park and of course all those pixels mean that you will be capturing a wealth of detail. The sensor also has a large f/1.6 aperture, enabling you to take great shots in different light conditions. And that’s not all, accompanying that magnificent primary sensor are an 8.0-megapixel telephoto lens that let you zoom up to 3x without losing detail and a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera, allowing you to capture a wider area (perfect for landscapes). The main sensor and telephoto lens also come with optical image stabilisation (OIS), ensuring that camera shake is largely eliminated, and allowing you to take stable shots even in bumpy conditions.

All of which when added up gives you the wherewithal to take some stunning photographs. And not just the type that you can post on social networks. No, you can actually crank up your standards and generate print quality shots. Find that hard to believe? Well, just look at the poster of The Family Man if you do not believe us. That is the power of the OnePlus camera and what it can do.

That is not the end of the story though. What we do know is that the poster of has been shot using a OnePlus device. We do NOT know which OnePlus device. Of course, one could simply assume it was one of the current lot, the OnePlus 7 Pro or the OnePlus 7, both of which (and the former especially) have very good sensors. But those aren’t the only OnePlus devices on the horizon, are they? There has been talk of the T versions of both of those phones being released shortly (on September 26, if some rumours are to be believed). Could that image of Srikant Tiwari have been shot on one of them? We won’t be in the least surprised if it was. OnePlus does have a formidable reputation when it comes to photography!