OnePlus confirms the OnePlus 8 Pro’s class-leading 120Hz AMOLED display has issues

OnePlus is working on a fix that should be rolled out in the next software update.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has earned the highest overall display rating and Best Smartphone Display Award from DisplayMate. Though it’s not perfect. No gadget is. Some OnePlus 8 Pro users have been taking to OnePlus community forums to highlight issues with the phone’s display. OnePlus has acknowledged some of these issues and it is now working on a fix that should be rolled out in the next software update.

OnePlus 8 Pro users have been broadly highlighting two issues with the phone’s display. The AMOLED display of the OnePlus 8 Pro apparently shows a green tint when it is set to low brightness. OnePlus 8 Pro users have been able to find a fix on their own, by toying around with the settings, which suggests enabling DC Dimming from the phone’s OnePlus Laboratory settings could help. Though, enabling DC Dimming may also have a side effect. Doing that apparently kicks off a “crushed black” effect which means darker areas of an image start losing out on details.

That’s worrisome for a phone that is banking so very heavily on its display prowess to make a selling. The OnePlus 8 Pro is OnePlus’ first phone to ship with a 120Hz high refresh rate ‘fluid’ display. It’s one of the many features that OnePlus has put inside the OnePlus 8 Pro to make it stand toe to toe with the Samsung Galaxy S20+. Early reviews seem to suggest the OnePlus 8 Pro’s 120Hz AMOLED display is the best that OnePlus has ever shipped on any of its phones. But clearly, it’s only when phones are subject to real world usage scenarios, that real issues become more apparent.

In OnePlus’ defence, the company has been quick to notice the issue(s), acknowledging it, and confirming that a fix is coming soon. Here’s what OnePlus has to say about the whole thing —

“OnePlus values user feedback and is committed to delivering the best smartphone experience. Our team is currently investigating these reports to identify the best solutions for our users, and we will issue updates as soon as they are ready. Regarding the green tint, we are working to resolve this in our next OTA.”

OnePlus hasn’t mentioned a timeline when OnePlus 8 Pro users will get the new update, but going by history, it shouldn’t take very long.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is already a go in the UK, and it is going on sale in the US from April 29. India availability details are yet to be announced.