OnePlus confirms OnePlus 8 Pro will support 30W fast wireless charging, Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger announced

The OnePlus 8 Pro will support 30W fast wireless charging, OnePlus has revealed days ahead of official launch. OnePlus has also announced a dedicated Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger that will be required to fully realize the potential of its new high speed wireless charging technology. It will also be possible to wirelessly charge the OnePlus 8 Pro using a third-party Qi wireless charger but you’ll have to make do with slower charging — 5W or 10W (EPP standard).

OnePlus claims its Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger will be able to charge the OnePlus 8 Pro from 1% to 50% in only half an hour. It says the charger will be able to peak nearly 30W output with 97% efficiency — which means, it will also run mostly cool while at it (in comparison to rival wireless charging solutions). OnePlus also says that it is using a ‘kill switch’ like feature in the charge pump inside its upcoming wireless charger that will deactivate charging when “abnormal currents and voltages are detected.”

Paired with its theoretical efficiency, the charger will ensure your phone doesn’t heat up and stays safe while maintaining a ‘stable’ charge. OnePlus is also using a ‘customized’ chip inside the charger to control the current and voltage to ‘maximize’ overall efficiency.

It isn’t immediately clear if OnePlus will bundle the new Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger with the OnePlus 8 Pro at no extra cost or if it would be sold separately. OnePlus usually bundles a fast charger with all its phones but wireless charging is a new territory for it, so this is something we will have to wait to find out.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to support 30W fast wired charging. Fast wireless charging may be exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro, multiple reports suggest. The vanilla OnePlus 8, while it is likely to support fast charging (wired), may miss out on wireless charging to cut cost.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 series on April 14 through an online-only streaming event.

