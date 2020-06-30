OnePlus confirms its upcoming affordable smartphone is called OnePlus Nord; pre-order details out

OnePlus X was launched in 2015.

OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming affordable smartphone product line will be called the OnePlus Nord and the first device in the series will launch in India (and Europe) in July. Though an exact launch date hasn’t been revealed yet, buzz has it that OnePlus will launch the phone in India on July 10. OnePlus has also confirmed that it will also host a limited beta program (after launch) so a select number of users in North America will also get a chance to experience the new device.

“Launching the OnePlus Nord product line marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for OnePlus. The ‘Never Settle’ spirit is centered around sharing the best technology and products with the world, but it is also about challenging ourselves and going beyond our comfort zone. We are immensely proud of our flagship products and will continue to create more tech-leading flagships for our users. Now we are excited to share the OnePlus experience with even more users around the world through this new product line,” OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau said in a statement.

OnePlus has set up a new team internally with a “young, creative and enthusiastic” staff led by long-time product hardware development head Paul Yu to strategize and build this new product line. The goal is to offer a premium OnePlus experience that will be accessible to more users.

The OnePlus X was OnePlus’ last (and only) shot at making an affordable phone, and the fact that it did not do so well, means selling the OnePlus Nord will be easier said than done. Though that’s not to say, there’s no demand for an affordable OnePlus phone. There’s a lot of interest, in fact, especially because OnePlus has come a long way from making flagship killers to actual flagship phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro. This has also led to rise in prices and therefore any OnePlus experience that’s relatively more mainstream is a welcome step.

OnePlus isn’t sharing any other details about the OnePlus Nord just yet though if you’re interested, the company will put up very limited quantities of the phone (only 100 units) for pre-order at 2PM IST on July 1 on Amazon India and its own OnePlus.in store.