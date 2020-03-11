OnePlus confirms it’s going all in on 5G with upcoming OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones in April.

After confirming that their next flagship phone will jump to a 120Hz refresh rate ‘fluid’ display, OnePlus has now announced it’s going all in on 5G with the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. While 120Hz may be limited to OnePlus’ top-tier phone, possibly the OnePlus 8 Pro, 5G will be arriving across their soon-to-launch lineup. This means both the vanilla OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be 5G-ready out-of-the-box.

There’s little doubt that the OnePlus 8 series will have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor at its heart. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 has been specifically built for 5G phones in that it does not pack any modem – the 5G X55 modem is sold separately. While it’s possible to support 4G-only on the platform, as has been shown by Vivo brand iQOO with the recently launched iQ00 3, looks like OnePlus isn’t going to do that. Instead, OnePlus is looking to offer 5G across its entire OnePlus 8 portfolio.

“We believe that following the dawn of the 5G era, the smartphone experience will go through a dramatic development. 5G’s low latency and enhanced cloud services will undoubtedly help us achieve a truly interconnected experience, while also providing exciting developments in areas like gaming, which are vitally important for OnePlus’ tech-savvy users,” OnePlus founder and CEO, Pete Lau said in a press statement.

OnePlus’ whole marketing approach has been to offer the latest and greatest ‘flagship’ experience at relatively more affordable prices than competing flagships from Samsung and Apple. But over the last couple of years, prices of OnePlus phones have gone up to the tune of up to Rs 50,000. A 5G modem is surely going to add to the cost which means the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro could be pricier than the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus has already confirmed that its next flagship phone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. “We believe that the smoothest smartphone display must also be able to deliver a superior visual quality and viewing comfort. We’re sure that OnePlus’s new 120Hz Fluid Display will be the best you’ll lay eyes on in 2020,” Pete Lau said had said in a statement in January. The phone in question will offer QHD+ resolution and MEMC (motion estimation / motion compensation) for seemingly “smoother” video playback.

