OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: Music to your ears

Charge for 10 minutes, enjoy for 10 hours—that’s one of the many USPs of OnePlus’ Bullets Wireless Z earphones, available for a modest Rs 1,999. These wireless earphones are available in three colours—Black, Blue and Oat. Bullets Wireless Z, launched along with the brand’s latest flagships, the OnePlus 8 Series, is OnePlus’ new take on the popular wireless earphones designed to satisfy musical cravings and simplify the listening experience. With a quick 10-minute charge, these lightweight (28g) and compact earbuds provide music playback for upto 10 hours, while a full charge provides up to 20 hours of battery life.

Bullets Wireless Z offers a host of convenient features such as Quick Switch, Quick Pair and Magnetic Control. Pairing your earphones is as easy as separating the earbuds and tapping “Connect”. Quick Switch lets you switch between two paired devices, such as your phone and laptop. Simply press the function button twice to switch. You can simply separate the earbuds to start listening, and when you are ready to pause, just clip the earbuds together.

With a 9.2mm dynamic driver and super bass tone fitted in each earbud, you get to experience rich sound and superior tonality every time you press play. Bullets Wireless Z’s reinforced sweat and water-resistant design gives you the freedom to take your earphones anywhere. Its Low Latency Mode enables an immersive real-time audio experience. With latency reduced to 110ms, your audio stays in sync. There is plenty of freedom to move around. Bluetooth range is upto 33 feet for these earphones so you no longer have to worry about the distance between you and your device.

Put simply, listening to your music has never been this simple.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,999