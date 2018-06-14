OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones launched in India, to go on sale next week

OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones come with the company’s proprietary Dash Charging via a USB Type-C port

OnePlus Bullets Wireless – the company’s first wireless in-ear headphones – have been launched in India. OnePlus announced its wireless earphones back at the OnePlus 6 launch event in London. However, it did not announce the same at its India launch event. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones take the design cue from the Google Pixel Buds with a wire having the earphones at both the ends. The earphones have magnets integrated to either earphone, which when attached together pause the music.

For the pricing, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless costs Rs 3,990 in India and will be available at 12 noon on June 19. It will be available via OnePlus online store and Amazon.in.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones come with the company’s proprietary Dash Charging via a USB Type-C port. The company claims that 10 minutes of charging will deliver a playback time of five hours. There are 9.2mm drivers featuring the company’s Energy Tube tech to reduce the frequency deviation and enable noise cancellation at the same time. The earphones are made up of aluminium alloy, which the company claims will feel extremely light while in use.

OnePlus has equipped the Bullets Wireless earphones with Google Assistant, which can be triggered with a button click. In order to enable the Google Assistant settings for the Bullets Wireless, the user needs to pair the earphones with the phone, then go to Settings > Sound and Vibration > Earphone mode. Here, the user needs to turn on Call information broadcast setting.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless is touted with water-resistance capabilities. While the company hasn’t provided any IP ratings for the earphones, it asserts that the earphones can withstand rainwater splashes. This is very similar to what the company has done with OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6 does not have any IP certifications, yet it has been found to endure water effectively.

To connect the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, the company has packed Bluetooth v4.1 with Qualcomm aptX technology that allows sound modifications. It is rated to deliver up to 8 hours of music playback on a single charge.