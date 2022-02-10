OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds: Go hands-free and cord-free

Stylish & affordable, Buds Z2 delivers high-quality sound.

The age of wireless is truly upon us. True wireless earbuds don’t just look cool, they have a host of benefits including a charging case that keeps them charged, no bulky cables and much more. The OnePlus Buds Z2 is a holistic upgrade from its predecessor—the OnePlus Buds Z. Featuring 40dB active noise cancellation, 11mm dynamic drivers, and a trio of microphones that help deliver exceptional call quality—the Buds Z2 makes silence even more accessible. It is available at Rs 4,999 in two colours—Obsidian Black and Pearl White.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 lets you enter your Zen zone with noise-cancelling counter-frequencies of up to 40dB. It features two noise-cancelling adjustable modes—Faint (+/-25dB) and Extreme (+/- 40dB)—that give you more control over your music. For those who like to stay in tune with their surroundings, the OnePlus Buds Z2 also comes with Transparency Mode. Equipped with the same 11mm drivers found on the OnePlus Buds Pro, the Buds Z2 delivers the same rich bass, razor-sharp treble, and Dolby Atmos support. The Buds Z2 features three sound modes for cinematic movie, immersive music, and mobile gaming.

Appearance-wise, the OnePlus Buds Z2 boasts a familiar CD pattern design, but with a stem that’s 15% shorter than that of the original OnePlus Buds Z. The Buds Z2 is also lighter than its predecessor and bears IP55-rated internals and hydrophobic nano-coating, meaning you shouldn’t break a sweat if you get it wet. In fact, the Buds Z2’s water resistance means you can quickly and easily clean it with a simple rinse.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 lets you dive straight into your favourite playlists with Google Fast Pair that instantly pair the earbuds with your OnePlus device. Non-OnePlus users can download the HeyMelody app to get started. There are three MEMS microphones on each earbud that work together to filter out unwanted noise and ensure your voice is heard loud and clear in the busiest of streets.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with up to 38 hours of battery life and when you do need to top it up, plugging it in with Flash Charge for just 10 minutes gives you five hours of listening time.

Estimated street price: Rs 4,999