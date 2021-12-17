OnePlus Buds Z2 break out of China with global launch, still no word on India availability

The Buds Z2 succeed the original Buds Z from last year.

OnePlus Buds Z2 have been launched globally. To recall, the Buds Z2 truly wireless earbuds were launched initially in China in October. Now, they will be available in more markets in the US and Europe. There is no word on India availability, at this point, though it’s highly likely that the Buds Z2 will be launched in India sooner rather than later. The product page for the Buds Z2 makes this abundantly clear. “The page is coming soon,” reads the website link. Rumour mills had hinted at a December 16 launch, but clearly, that didn’t happen.

The Buds Z2 succeed the original Buds Z from last year. They build on a familiar design and add useful refinements to the whole package. More specifically, the second gen version is more streamlined and lighter, has active noise cancellation, more power under the hood, and improved battery life. In a way, the Buds Z2 are closer to OnePlus’ more premium Buds Pro making them an attractive proposition for those looking for a similar package at a slightly more affordable price.

The Buds Z2 will cost $99 (roughly Rs 7,600) in the US and 99 Euros (roughly Rs 8,600) in Europe. For context, the OnePlus Buds Z are currently listed for Rs 2,999 while the Buds Pro are selling for Rs 9,990.

Speaking of specs, the Buds Z2 come with 11mm dynamic drivers, like the Buds Pro. They feature ANC and pack useful Transparency and gaming modes. Each earbud packs a 40mAh battery and is rated to deliver up to 5 hours of playback with ANC on or 7 hours minus ANC. The case has a 520mAh battery and charges over USB Type-C. It supports fast charging. The buds are IP55-rated while the case is rated IPX4.

The Buds Z2, expectedly, work best with OnePlus phones. For others, you’ll need to download Oppo’s HeyMelody app for more granular control over settings.

The Buds Z2 come in white and black colourways. The white version is available in the US now, while the black version will go on sale in early 2022. They will be available in Europe starting December 22.