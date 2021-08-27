OnePlus Buds Pro: Pro Buds, Plus Smarts

The sound itself is top notch (the Buds Pro have 11 mm drivers) with support for high-definition and Dolby Atmos. Photo Credit: OnePlus

After hitting the bulls-eye with its first two budget truly wireless earphone (TWS) offerings last year, the OnePlus Buds and the OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus has now set its sights on the premium segment of TWS with the OnePlus Buds Pro. And as you would expect from a brand that insists on Never Settling, the OnePlus Buds Pro are not your routine TWS. They do everything that you would expect from a premium TWS. And well, then they do a lot more.

What make the OnePlus Buds Pro so different from anything their competition has to offer is the level of smartness that OnePlus has added to them. And this starts from the most basic function of the buds themselves – the audio. While other TWS let you tweak sound settings to get a sound signature that suits you, OnePlus has come up with the concept of a OnePlus Audio ID, where a special profile is created for you on the basis of a simple test. No more playing around with controls until you get just that right sound.

The sound itself is top notch (the Buds Pro have 11 mm drivers) with support for high-definition and Dolby Atmos. But ensuring that nothing comes between you and your audio, the Buds Pro come with active noise cancellation (ANC). Of course, this is no routine ANC. OnePlus has not only included different levels of ANC on the Buds Pro but also has implemented adaptive noise cancellation, a mode in which the levels of noise cancellation change depending on the noise outside. That’s not just great for listening but also results in much better battery life.

Battery life incidentally is impressive on the buds, with up to eight hours and thirty eight hours with the case. Of course, the Buds Pro come with support for Warp Charge – ten minutes of charging could give you close to ten hours of listening! And if you are fed up of just listening to the routine calls (which sound great, thanks to very good ENC which keeps external sounds at bay), these TWS have a special Zen Air mode which delivers soothing white noise sounds to take the edge off a noisy day.

There’s more. The Buds Pro have Bluetooth 5.2 support and connect seamlessly to any smartphone. But the experience takes on a whole new dimension if you have a OnePlus device. Not only do the Buds Pro connect easily but every OnePlus phone even has its own special dedicated app for them, allowing you to tweak settings and also ANC levels and so on, without needing to download an app. No OnePlus phone? You can still do all that, but you will need to download a HeyMelody App for it.

All of this in a sleek and stylish package that includes not just dust and water resistant buds, but a water resistant case as well (no, we have not seen that too often). The buds have a simple control system and OnePlus’ unobtrusive design have made the UI as simple as squeezing the stem which has been made of a different texture, allowing you to distinguish it with a touch. They look smart. They sound smart. And they work smart too. All of which place the OnePlus Buds Pro phenomenal value for money at their price of Rs 9,990. It would be silly to not settle for these.