OnePlus Buds N wireless earbuds announced; to launch as OnePlus Nord Buds in India?

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Ace with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chip and 150W fast charging in China on April 21. The same phone is expected to arrive in India as the OnePlus 10R –alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite—on April 28. Joining the 10R will be the OnePlus Nord Buds—the first truly wireless earbuds under the “Nord” banner. Interestingly, OnePlus India has so far revealed no concrete information about them even as it’s dropping 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite Easter Eggs left, right, and centre. We might get something soon, though, as OnePlus just announced the Buds N wireless earbuds that are scheduled to launch in China on April 21 alongside the OnePlus Ace. The Buds N, there is a very high possibility, could end up being the Nord Buds for India—much like how the Ace is headed to become the 10R.

The Buds N are already available for pre-reservations in China. The dedicated product page on Oppo’s China website reveals full design—of the buds at least—as well as some key specs. These truly wireless earbuds will come with a flattened-out stem and semi in-ear styling. They’ll be available in two colours—Twilight Black and Moonlight White. The Buds N will pack 12.4mm drivers somewhat similar to the recently launched Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro earbuds. Also, it seems they will support some kind of game mode with touted latency of 94ms.

OnePlus has shown off the design outline of the Nord Buds. That and the alleged renders we’ve been seeing online for some time now, all bear a stark resemblance to the OnePlus Buds N. Unless OnePlus plans to surprise us with something else entirely, the Nord Buds should end up being the Buds N with another name. Rumour mill has it that the case of the Nord Buds will pack a 480mAh battery and support USB Type-C charging.

In other news, OnePlus is also launching the Bullets Wireless Z2 wireless earphones—neckband-style—in China on April 21 after launching them recently in India alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro.

