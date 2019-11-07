OnePlus beats Samsung, Apple again in India’s premium smartphone market: Counterpoint

OnePlus has emerged as the leading brand for the Q3 in India’s premium smartphone market, pipping Samsung and Apple once again. According to the latest report by Counterpoint Research, OnePlus captured a market share of 35 per cent, Samsung settled for 23 per cent, and Apple saw an uptick in its market share at 22 per cent at the end of Q3 2019. While OnePlus may be on a winning streak consecutively, its market share dropped significantly as compared to Q2. But the Chinese smartphone brand showed a growth of 95 per cent year-over-year (YoY). Samsung and Apple lost ground too, as opposed to their performance in the previous quarter, Counterpoint has reported.

The major upswing in the Q3 market share for OnePlus is owed to its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series that sold like hotcakes, especially during the festive season in India. The competition was, however, fierce between Samsung and Apple that secured their respective market share with a thin difference. Counterpoint says Galaxy Note 10 series helped Samsung get an edge over Apple during Q3. Apple, on the other hand, leveraged the discounted pricing of its iPhone XR to boost its market share in Q3.

All three brands – OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple – returned a market share of 79 per cent, which is a decline from 83 per cent last quarter, thanks to the emergence of brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, and Asus in the premium segment. Oppo’s Reno series, Asus’s 6z, and Xiaomi’s Redmi K20-series smartphones boosted the sales of respective brands to counter the three established brands in India’s premium smartphone market.

Interestingly, Google once again did not make it to the list of top premium smartphone vendors. Google re-evaluated its strategy for markets such as India by launching a watered-down Pixel 3a series in May this year. But, the California-based company junked the release of latest Pixel 4 series in India, speculatively due to the non-availability of unlicensed spectrum required for the Soli chip to operate. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are integrated with Soli chipset that offers motion gesture allowing users to control limited functions on the devices without having to make any physical interaction.