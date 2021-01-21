ONEPLUS BAND: Staying active has never been easier

In other words, a perfect blend of powerful hardware and intelligent algorithms helps you learn how well your body absorbs oxygen.

COVID has brought the importance of physical and mental fitness to the forefront of people’s consciousness. Whether that’s finally quitting a smoking habit, exercising more, or talking to someone about depression, there’s an increased focus on overall wellness. No wonder, the wearables market has been particularly resilient during 2020.

Sensing a market opportunity, OnePlus has marked its much-awaited entry into the fast-growing wearables segment with its all-new OnePlus Band. An everyday wearable, it is a do-it-all, smart activity tracker that keeps up with your active lifestyle. OnePlus has a reputation for making great products and I am sure consumers will be easily enticed to pick up its new band that carries an affordable price tag of Rs 2,499. Let us check out some of its key features.

The OnePlus Band comes with an active design and dynamic colours (our trial unit was Black) that make you stand out in a crowd. It seamlessly integrates with your smartphone using the all-new OnePlus Health app. That means, now you can get insights and suggestions to improve your health metrics over time. It’s also designed to be highly power-efficient; a single charge lasts upto two weeks of standby time.

The vibrant 2.97cm (1.1-inch) AMOLED colour display with deeper contrast on the OnePlus Band works pretty good even in direct sunlight. You can connect to the OnePlus Health app and explore a number of watch faces or personalise the OnePlus Band with your pictures. Rated 5ATM and IP68, the band is water resistant upto 50 meters for 10 minutes. It’s dust-resistant too, so it’s perfect for exploring the outdoors. Put simply, you can stay cool and look cool every time you wear your OnePlus Band.

Inside, the OnePlus Band is equipped with sensors that monitor your blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) level to give you a deeper understanding of your health. The blood oxygen sensor on the band beams infrared light onto your skin to measure SpO2 levels by sensing changes in the colour of blood. You can also check your SpO2 levels on demand or activate continuous SpO2 monitoring while sleeping. In other words, a perfect blend of powerful hardware and intelligent algorithms helps you learn how well your body absorbs oxygen.

You can track and analyse your sleep patterns effortlessly with this band. You can also combine sleep tracking with continuous SpO2 monitoring to get a more comprehensive view of your health. What’s more? You can check your sleep score, receive insights and adjust routines to improve your sleep quality over time. You can also conveniently track your vitals with the OnePlus Band’s real-time heart rate monitoring. With personalised heart-rate alerts, the band will notify you of irregular readings. It comes with 13 dedicated exercise modes to help you track your workout, on the ground or at the gym. Yoga and Cricket modes are a major draw here.

Overall, the OnePlus Band provides you with a wealth of data on your workouts and general health so you can easily achieve your fitness goals. Hence it finds a strong mention.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499