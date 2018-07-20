OnePlus ‘Back to School’ offer brings Rs 1,500 discount on OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 is now available with discounts

OnePlus has announced a new offer to make OnePlus 6 affordable for the school and college goers. OnePlus’ ‘Back to School’ offers a discount of Rs 1,500 on the purchase of OnePlus 6 on the use of HDFC cards for payment. This will bring down the cost of the OnePlus 6 base variant to Rs 33,499. The discount comes right after Amazon ended its Prime Day sale in India where the OnePlus 6 was up for grabs with different offers.

OnePlus ‘Back to School’ offer goes live on July 23 and will last till July 30.

As we said, the OnePlus ‘Back to School’ offer will be applicable on all the models of the OnePlus 6. The HDFC credit or debit cardholders will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on the OnePlus 6. The offer is valid on Amazon.in, OnePlus online store, and company’s offline outlets.

To recall, OnePlus 6 was launched in India at a price of Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model costs Rs 39,999 while the premium model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 43,999. There are four colour editions available for OnePlus 6 while the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, which was launched alongside, has been discontinued.

OnePlus is also offering discounts on OnePlus 6 mobile cases and covers across the company’s online and offline stores. The students will get a 20 per cent discount on the mobile cases and covers for OnePlus 6. In addition, the buyers can avail No Cost EMI option while buying OnePlus 6 via Amazon.in.

Commenting on the launch of the OnePlus ‘Back to School’ offer, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “Our core users are between the ages of 18-35 and students form almost 30% of that community. Students are the most demanding consumers who believe in making educated purchases backed by extensive research and therefore, investing in a premium smartphone becomes that much more crucial.”

He added, “With these offers, we hope to make it easier for students to purchase our latest premium flagship and other accessories. Our products are designed for smooth performance that is ideal for multitasking, helping you balance all aspects of your college-life, both work and play with ease.”