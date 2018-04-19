OnePlus announces tie-up with Marvel, likely for OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition

The OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity Wars Limited Edition, as the name suggests, will feature the characters from the upcoming movie

OnePlus has announced that it has partnered with Marvel Studios to feature the latter’s movie characters for a special edition of the upcoming flagship OnePlus 6. As the OnePlus 6 launch is nearing by the day, the partnership between the duo will possibly see the launch of OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Limited Edition. The move is likely to bolster the relationship between the Chinese company OnePlus and Walt Disney that owns Marvel Studios. Last year, the company launched the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, following the tie-up with Disney.

The OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Limited Edition, as the name suggests, will feature the characters from the upcoming movie in the form of customised rear panels, dedicated wallpapers, themes, and other related accessories for the phone. This edition is likely to sit next to the speculated Black, White, and Coral Blue colour variants of the OnePlus 6. The first announcement of the tie-up was made by OnePlus in a teaser video posted on Facebook showing the Avengers’ symbol and a brief Infinity War poster. However, the video was later removed.

“OnePlus’ association with Marvel Studios is a manifestation of the enduring love and support they have garnered from its respective community over the years with a purpose to go beyond the ordinary and achieve groundbreaking innovations in mobile technology only to create the best user experiences,” OnePlus said in a release, obtained by Android Central.

It is highly likely that the OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition will be priced a little higher than the regular variants and will be available in limited stocks. Since the Avengers: Infinity Wars is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 27 in India, the OnePlus 6 launch should be sometime around it. Besides the look and some aesthetic customisations, it is unlikely that there will be any changes to the specifications on the OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War edition.