OnePlus Announces the Action-Pac(k)ed Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition

The game now has a phone of its own - and a phone no less than the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

The great every day phone just got a megadose of action. OnePlus has just announced a new edition of its bestselling Nord 2. And of course, this being OnePlus, a special edition is not just a label tagged on to the usual device. No, OnePlus’ special editions always go well below just window dressing, giving the device a special and unique flavour. The device to get the special (edition) treatment this time is the phone that has emerged as the “great every day phone” of 2021, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. And giving it a special touch is one of the biggest names in gaming – PAC-MAN.

It started out as a game for arcades in the eighties, revolving around a figure eating dots (or pellets) and dodging ghosts inside a 2D maze, but such was its popularity that PAC-MAN now enjoys cult status as one of the greatest games of all time. And the game now has a phone of its own – and a phone no less than the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is more than just a visual tribute to the legendary ghost-dodging and pellet munching character. The brand wanted to serve up the Nord 2 experience in an all new package to its followers and well, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is designed to do just that. In fact, this is the first OnePlus phone to come with a gemefied smartphone experience, extending well beyond just a name and a few design touches.

The handset takes the best of the iconic OnePlus Nord 2 5G and gives it a PAC-MAN touch in terms of colour, materials and finish. The rear cover has a dual film design with phosphorescent ink on its innermost film, which makes it – wait for it – glow in the darkness. And no, this is not just some random design that glows. It is actually the legendary maze that is at the heat of PAC-MAN. Anyone who sees this phone will think “PAC-MAN.” There is a lot of PAC-MAN within the phone as well. OnePlus’ famous, clean Oxygen UI has been given a number of PAC-MAN touches, and that is not all – the whole user experience has been given a touch of the legendary game with challenges and games inserted in it, and a lot of exclusive PAC-MAN content, some of which is hidden and needs to be unlocked. It is the whole PAC-MAN experience in a Nord 2.

All this runs on the hardware that made the Nord 2 a powerhouse – a 6.43 inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, triple rear cameras spearheaded by the magnificent 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 sensor with OIS seen on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, 5G support, and a large 4500 mAh battery that gets charged in half an hour thanks to Warp Charge 65 (a 65W charger is in the box). There will be RAM and storage in plenty too – the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will be available in a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, putting it on par with the best in the business. And it will be priced at €529, £499, and ₹37,999.

The best part is that you can get the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition without paying anything. All you have to do is go to https://pac-man.oneplus.com from November 8 to November 10 and play – yes, you guessed it – the PAC-MAN game there. A high score gives you a chance of winning a OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition. There are three phones up for grabs, along with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z. Also up for grabs in this period are early access codes that will let you order the device and get it before anyone else does. What’s more, those who order the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN edition early will also get a pair of OnePlus Buds Z with their order. In the second part of the PAC-MAN game contest from November 12 to November 15, winners will get a voucher that will get them a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z if they order a OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition. There is more, and the brand will be sharing more about the phone on its forums and the OnePlus Nord Instagram account (@oneplus.nord) in the coming days.

Now, if that does not make this an action-PAC(k)ed time for game and special edition device lovers, we do not know what does.