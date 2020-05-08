OnePlus announces OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z India availability details, gets Flipkart on-board for sales

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India is Rs 1,999 and the product will be available in three options, black, blue and oat.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be available for buying in India from May 10. This will be part of early access for potential buyers, looking to purchase the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z from Amazon India and OnePlus’ own e-commerce website. For everybody else, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will go on sale from May 11. This includes sales via offline, and in a first for OnePlus, also from Flipkart. This makes the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z the only OnePlus product in history to be “officially” available from both Amazon India and Flipkart, plus across offline stores.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z were launched in April alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones. OnePlus touts their “quick” 10-minute charge capability, lightweight and compact design, and up to 10 hours of music playback on single charge as main highlights.
OnePlus has also started accepting orders for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 in India. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are now available for pre-booking from Amazon India website.
Amazon India notes that potential buyers can “purchase” a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 starting from May 11, though it isn’t clear if this will be valid for all, or only for those who participate in OnePlus’ pre-booking promotional scheme. Those looking to participate can do so by purchasing a OnePlus gift card worth Rs 1,000 or more from the e-commerce website between April 29 to May 10 and then encashing it to buy a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 between May 11 to June 30 by paying the full amount. They’ll be eligible for a Rs 1,000 cash back, that will be credited in their Amazon Pay account within 30 days.
