OnePlus all set to write a new Nord chapter on 28 April

OnePlus has a way of changing traditional equations. In 2014, it surprised everyone by introducing the concept of a flagship killer – a phone that could pack flagship specs and deliver flagship performance at a surprisingly affordable price. Just when everyone thought that the brand was settling into its flagship killing role, it showed the world that it could do premium devices too with the OnePlus 7 Pro. And when it was assumed by many that OnePlus would now mainly deal with premium phones, it unleashed the Nord series of phones in 2020, which redefined mid-segment phone performance.

Of course, this being OnePlus, there was no chance of the brand settling just with launching a single Nord phone. If the first Nord phone literally created the premium mid-segment in 2020, the next year saw OnePlus create a new segment within the Nord series, the CE or “core experience” that comprised phones that delivered a superb experience at even more affordable prices.

And a new Nord chapter is all set to be written on 28 April, 2022, when OnePlus further embellishes the Nord name in its “More Power to You” launch event. The day will see the Nord brand name extending beyond smartphones and moving into a new product category, that of hearables. Launching on that day will be the first OnePlus Nord Buds, a set of truly wireless earphones (TWS). Given OnePlus’ great track record in audio, the Nord Buds are expected to not just deliver the performance that made the OnePlus Buds Pro and the OnePus Buds Z2 household names and bestsellers, but also like the Nord series of phones, redefine value for money in the hearables segment.

OnePlus has already indicated that the first Nord hearable will come with the core strengths that are the hallmark of OnePlus’ wireless audio products – very good bass, good battery life with fast charging, water resistance and a design and technology that will keep external noise at bay, letting nothing come between you and the sound you really want to hear. All this topped with OnePlus typically burdenless and yet eye-catching design, and the use of high quality materials indicates that the Nord Buds could be one of the most significant audio products of the year, making the OnePlus audio experience accessible to a wider audience. The buds also reflect OnePlus’ commitment to build a robust nord ecosystem of products. An ecosystem that reflects the brand’s promise of being trustworthy, cost-efficient and yet playful.

Sharing the Nord-ic spotlight on 28 April will be a new addition to the Nord series of phones as well. After the Nord and the Nord CE, OnePlus is now bringing yet another variant in the Nord segment, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Just as the Nord and the Nord CE added new dimensions to the mid-segment, so will this latest addition to the Nord phone portfolio. The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G promises to bring OnePlus’ trademark smooth and speedy smartphone experience to an even larger audience, and that too without making performance compromises -the phone is future-ready and comes with 5G support.

It comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery that can easily see through several sessions of gaming, show binging, non-stop social networking and of course, the rigors of everyday use. What’s more, it comes with 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charging that can take the battery from zero to half its capacity in a mere half an hour, making it one of the fastest charging phones in its segment. A 64 megapixel triple camera arrangement promises to serve up snaps and videos rich in colour and detail, and ensuring that everything works smoothly will be the task of OnePlus’ legendary OxygenOS interface. All of this inside a beautifully crafted design whose typically Nord Blue Tide variant gleams like an ocean sunset, to use OnePlus’ words.

Come April 28 and the Nord series will change once more. With new products that reflect OnePlus’ commitment to deliver the best and having done that, to Never Settle even at that point. You can find out more at https://www.oneplus.in/launch and catch the launch live at 7 pm on 28 April.