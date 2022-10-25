OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition launched; here’s all you need to know about it

OnePlus previously launched OnePlus Ace Pro globally, including India as the OnePlus 10T in August. Now, the Chinese consumer tech giant has come up with a Genshin Impact Limited Edition of the OnePlus 10T or as it is called OnePlus Ace Pro in the Chinese markets.

OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition features the logo of a popular character from the action role-playing game, “Genshin Impact”, and comes in dark brown colour. As seen in the video, the design of the limited edition phone is inspired by plum blossoms, butterflies and flames. Additionally, there’s also a Liyue Gang gift box which also includes a custom charger, a protective case, an ornament made of walnut and walnut-coloured custom emoji stickers, and posters.

Furthermore, the limited edition phone also comes with extensive customisations – such as the boot animation, fingerprint unlocking animation inspired by the game, off screen clock, live wallpaper, and more.

OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. In terms of camera, the phone flaunts a triple camera setup on the rear – 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it houses a 16MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

Additionally, there’s a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 150W Super Flash charge.

OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition: Price, availability

OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition is priced at ¥4,299 for the 16GB RAM + 512 of internal storage variant. The limited edition smartphone will be available to purchase in China, starting October 31.