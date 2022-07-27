OnePlus Ace Pro aka OnePlus 10T to come with 16GB of RAM but OnePlus may not bring it to India

OnePlus is gearing to launch the OnePlus 10T in India on August 3. The same phone, it seems, will launch under the name of OnePlus Ace Pro in China a few hours earlier on the same day. Ahead of D-day OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Ace Pro will come with up to 16GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM. The OnePlus 10T, however, may not get it meaning this could well be one of the key differentiators between the two models which otherwise, could end up being very similar be it in design or core specs.

According to an online report (via Pricebaba), the OnePlus 10T will be available in two configurations at launch in India— 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The same report also gives out the rest of the hardware specs, mostly in line with past rumour mills. A lot of the phone’s hardware has also been confirmed by OnePlus ahead of launch, so we already have a more or less clear idea of what to expect.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will come with a 6.7-inch flat display with a hole punch cutout at the centre. Under the hood, it will come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Software should be Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 since OnePlus has said the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first to get OxygenOS 13 and that it would be coming to OnePlus 10T later this year.

The OnePlus 10T is also confirmed to get a triple camera setup on the rear headlined by a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, paired with another ultrawide and macro shooters. There won’t be any Hasselblad branding. The full design of the OnePlus 10T has also been revealed confirming the phone will come with a glass back (and plastic frame) in two colours, Moonstone Black and Jade Green, and without OnePlus’s signature alert slider mute switch.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10T in India alongside global markets on August 3. The event keynote will kick off at 7:30pm IST. Watch this space for more.