OnePlus Ace launched with 150W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chip: Check price, full specs

OnePlus Ace was launched in China on Thursday, April 21. The same phone is expected to arrive in India under the name of OnePlus 10R on April 28. The main highlight of this phone – as teased before – is 150W SUPERVOOC charging support. OnePlus will also offer the Ace with 80W fast charging. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chip. OnePlus Ace price in India starts at CNY 2499 which roughly translates to Rs 29,600.

Eagled-eyed readers would be quick to point out that the “Ace” branding was used by Oppo not long ago, and that indeed is the inspiration behind OnePlus’s new phone. The phone in question has a dual-textured back, a flat plastic frame, and triple rear cameras. Curiously missing is OnePlus’s hallmark “alert slider” which is to say that the Ace is going the same road as the Nord.

OnePlus Ace full specs, features

OnePlus Ace has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, centrally placed hole punch cut-out and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it has the 5nm Dimensity 8100-Max chip. Software is ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the OnePlus Ace has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The 150W Oppo Ace has a 4,500mAh battery while the 80W model gets a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery.

Looking at the specs, it is all but clear that the OnePlus Ace is a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3 with a different design.

OnePlus Ace price

OnePlus Ace price in India starts at CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 29,600) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will also come with 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB trims for CNY 2699 (roughly Rs 31,900), CNY 2999 (roughly Rs 35,500), and CNY 3499 (roughly Rs 41,400) respectively.