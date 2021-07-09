OnePlus accidentally promotes Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on social media, asks Samsung to return the favour

The admission of guilt by OnePlus not only satiated the Twitterati to some extent but also turned the atmosphere a little lighter. (Credit: Reuters)

major blunder committed by someone handling OnePlus India’s social media handle was noticed by netizens on the internet as the company’s twitter handle mistakenly put out a post in favour of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The post issued on Twitter promoted the S Pen of the Samsung Note 20 Ultra saying, “the enhanced S Pen is my weapon of choice.”

While a number of Twitter users had their mind racing about possible tie-up between the two companies, some took no time in realising that the post was a major blunder and started making jokes on it. While the OnePlus social media team quickly came into action to mitigate the crisis, the damage had already been done as a number of users had clicked the screen grabs and photographs of the OnePlus twitter handle promoting a Samsung device.

While an occasional gaffe in today’s fast paced internet-centric world is acceptable and human but a leading phone maker writing kudos for a rival phone maker’s latest device is relatively unheard of. More than what the error on its own would have cost the company, the embarrassing tweets posted repeatedly by opportune netizens will give the company a hard time in the next few weeks. Despite the post being removed from the company, the Twitter and other platforms were reverberating with the OnePlus India social media blunder references with jokes being cracked about the company.

You’re welcome @SamsungMobile. If you wanna send an “accidental” tweet for the Nord 2, we’d be cool with it ???? — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2021

While one user grabbed a screenshot of the post and asked OnePlus, “What is this OnePlus India?”, other users wondered if the team was working under pressure and mixing everything. A few saner souls on the other hand tried to talk sense explaining that many times the rival companies hired the same social media managers and a small mistake is no big deal. Under attack by repeated troll salvos, the OnePlus India Twitter account posted another message tagging Samsung Mobile and wondering if the mobile maker’s social media team would also like to accidentally tweet a promotional post for the OnePlus Nord 2. The admission of guilt by OnePlus not only satiated the Twitterati to some extent but also turned the atmosphere a little lighter.