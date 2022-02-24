OnePlus 9RT – The phone Gamers should go for!

This exponential growth in high-end mobile gaming has led to the emergence of phones targeted at gaming.

Mobile gaming has come a long way from the days of a casual session of Angry Birds and Temple Run. That was the era of “casual gaming” when just about any smartphone would more than suffice for an intense gaming session or two. Games were simpler, not very resource hungry, and were designed to run smoothly on as many devices as possible. Today, mobile gaming is very different and is right up there alongside PC and consoles in terms of intensity and system resources, and high-profile mobile game tournaments are becoming a feature of the tech circuit. Many of the most popular games are no longer of the “pick up and play for a few minutes and then put down” variety. Titles like Call of Duty, Genshin Impact and PUBG require high end resources to run at their best, with the difference between victory and defeat in a tournament generally being the phone one uses in it.

This exponential growth in high-end mobile gaming has led to the emergence of phones targeted at gaming. But the problem with many of these devices is that while they come with powerful hardware, they are not really suited for everyday use, with issues ranging from poor cameras to mediocre battery to very bulky form factors. Which is why the recently launched OnePlus 9 RT is the perfect phone for all those who take gaming on their phone very seriously indeed.

The OnePlus 9 RT comes with everything a gamer would need. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship processor, packs in up to 12 GB of speedy LPDDR 5 RAM and comes with up to a staggering 256 GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. The phone’s display takes gaming to another level. It is a 6.62 inch full HD+ E4 OLED, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage, and multiple -display technology, making it a top of the line display. What makes it special for gamers is its touch sensitivity. Quick response to a touch can be crucial in those multiplayer gaming battles, and the OnePlus 9 RT comes with a 300 Hz touch sampling rate. That in itself is well above the sampling rate found on many high-end devices, but OnePlus’ HyperTouch 2.0 feature takes it to an insane, industry-leading 600 Hz. This enables the OnePlus 9RT 5G to lower its lowest touch delay of 36ms to 29ms, making it twice as fast as most devices.

Complementing that innovative display are stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos that envelop you in immersive sound. That’s not the end of it. The phone comes with 4D Haptic Immersion, a set of powerful visual and audio recognition algorithms that drive its large precision x-axis linear motor. As a result, you literally feel every explosion around you or the kickback from a weapon. And this is not just for a few gaming incidents – it supports more than 150 unique types of haptic feedback. You are literally going to be in the game if you play on a OnePlus RT. The OnePlus 9RT also comes with a Tri-eSport Wi-Fi Antenna System that ensures that you get the best network speeds and no connectivity breaks in your gaming sessions. This features an extra antenna as compared to the conventional dual Wi-Fi antenna arrangement on most phones in the market. And when 5G becomes available, the OnePlus 9 RT will be ready for it – it comes with support for the network built into it!

What’s amazing is that even in the most intense firefight or the fastest race of them all, the OnePlus 9RT never loses its cool. The phone uses special heat dissipation materials to cool every component that could heat up and also comes with a thermal dissipation area of 19067.44mm2, and a vapor chamber that is actually 59% larger than the one used in the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro, and as big as those found in a tablet. Making sure that all this runs as smoothly as a pearl rolling down a velvet waterfall is OnePlus’ OxygenOS which has been tuned specifically to get the best out of the Snapdragon 888.

The best part is all that this gaming goodness comes without any compromise on the smartphone and usability front. The OnePlus 9RT comes with excellent cameras headed by the flagship Sony IMX766 50 megapixel sensor and a large 4500 mAh battery with a 65W charger with Warp Charge 65T support that can charge it completely in half an hour. And all of this comes in a compact, classy design that will turn heads.

It radiates premium beauty. And has the innards of a gaming beast. It is that combination that makes the OnePlus 9RT the phone gamers should go for. At Rs 42,999, it offers a staggering amount of gaming bang for not too many bucks!