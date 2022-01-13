OnePlus 9RT price in India said to start at Rs 42,999; launch on January 14

The 9RT will be joined by the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds.

OnePlus 9RT price in India along with potential colour options has leaked online ahead of the phone’s scheduled January 14 launch. The launch event will be streamed virtually at 5PM on January 14 on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel. The 9RT will be joined by the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds. Both devices were launched in China back in October last year.

As per tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 9RT in India in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. The base model will be priced at Rs 42,999, while the top-end model will set you back by Rs 46,999, the tipster suggests. The 9RT is further said to come in black and silver colourways and will go on sale during Amazon India’s upcoming Great Republic Day sale that is set to kick off January 17.

Obviously, there will be some launch offers but there is no clarity about them at the time of writing – but we will know soon enough.

The OnePlus 9RT sold in China has a 6.62-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chip. Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The model sold in China is based on Oppo’s ColorOS software. In India, it is expected to run OxygenOS with a few ColorOS quirks thrown in here and there. On to the cameras, the 9RT has three cameras on the back with a 50MP main, 16MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the 9RT has a 16MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus 9RT will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Xiaomi’s soon-to-launch 11T Pro.