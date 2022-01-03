OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India launch on January 14; Everything to know

Both the devices were launched in China back in October and were rumoured to arrive in India sometime in December.

OnePlus announced on Monday that it will launch the OnePlus 9RT 5G phone and OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds in India on January 14. The launch event will be streamed virtually at 5PM on January 14 on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel. Both the devices were launched in China back in October and were rumoured to arrive in India sometime in December.

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 specs, features

The OnePlus 9RT sold in China comes with a 6.62-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chip which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus 9RT sold in China is based on Oppo’s ColorOS software. In India, it is expected to run OxygenOS with a few ColorOS quirks thrown in here and there.

On to the cameras, the OnePlus 9RT has three cameras on the back with a 50MP main, 16MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the OnePlus 9RT has a 16MP selfie camera.

As for the OnePlus Buds Z2, these come with 11mm dynamic drivers, ANC, Bluetooth 5.2 support, fast pairing, and up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on. These support fast charging.

OnePlus is gearing to, also, launch its next gen flagship OnePlus 10 Pro with rumour mills hinting at a January 11 China launch. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip while retaining OnePlus’s partnership with Hasselblad. India launch details remain a mystery for now.