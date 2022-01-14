OnePlus 9RT launched in India starting at Rs 42,999; OnePlus Buds Z2 tag along for Rs 4,999

Both devices were launched in China back in October last year so you can say, they’ve been some time coming.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9RT in India on Friday, 14th January 2022. The phone boasts of a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and 65W fast charging. The 9RT is joined by the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds. The OnePlus 9RT price in India starts at Rs 42,999. The Buds Z2 costs Rs 4,999.

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India price, offers, availability

The OnePlus 9RT starts at Rs 42,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 12GB/256GB version will set you back by Rs 46,999. Amazon Prime members will be able to buy the 9RT on January 16 (starting 12 am). The phone will be available more broadly from January 17 across OnePlus online store, OnePlus experience stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, My Jio, Croma, and OnePlus partner outlets.

Axis Bank and Kotak Bank card holders will be eligible for Rs 4,000 flat discount on purchase of the 9RT (debit/credit/EMI). OnePlus said it will offer Rs 4,000 exchange bonus on legacy OnePlus devices on its online store and app until January 22.

The Buds Z2 will be available for Rs 4,999 starting January 17 (12 am) for Red Cable Club members on OnePlus online store and app. The earbuds will go on sale more broadly from January 18 across OnePlus online store and app, OnePlus experience stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and select OnePlus partner outlets.

OnePlus 9RT specs and features

The OnePlus 9RT has a 6.62-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chip. Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Software is Android 12-based Oxygen OS 11.

The 9RT has three cameras on the back with a 50MP main, 16MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the 9RT has a 16MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specs and features

As for the OnePlus Buds Z2, these come with 11mm dynamic drivers, ANC, Bluetooth 5.2 support, fast pairing, and up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on. These support fast charging.