ONEPLUS 9R 5G: A top choice for hardcore gamers

In most households today, tech-savvy youngsters are the major decision makers when it comes to a mobile phone purchase. That is because they spend a lot of time on their devices—surfing the internet, listening to music or watching movies, chatting with friends and relatives, clicking photos, making videos and updating their social media accounts, gaming, etc. No wonder, the youngsters are better plugged in about the latest in hardware and software, trending apps or the most sought-after features in mobile phones.

It’s no longer a hidden secret that OnePlus devices are a hot commodity among these set of influential customers. A quick chat with them and the key takeaways are—very functional devices, very aspirational, build quality is premium, features are top-notch, decent price for a flagship-killer, etc.

Hardcore gamers live and breathe for mobile games. I reckon there’s plenty for them to like in the OnePlus 9R 5G, the latest device in the OnePlus 9 Series. It’s a very well-rounded phone with bright and colourful display, powerful processor for fast and smooth performance, plenty of gaming-focused features and long-lasting battery life. While the new device puts a big focus on gaming, it doesn’t skimp on other areas. My point is it’s a great phone for everyday use. OnePlus has poured its heart into it, as evidenced by nearly every aspect of the device. Let’s go deeper and look at the finer details.

The OnePlus 9R 5G comes in two colours —Carbon Black and Lake Blue. It carries a price tag of Rs 39,999 (8 + 128GB) and Rs 43,999 (12+ 256GB). Our trial unit was the Lake Blue, 12 + 256GB variant. Appearance wise, it is a strikingly beautiful Android phone that is sure to find a place in the hearts of many people here.

Designed with rounded corners that are comfortable for gamers to hold for extended periods of time, the OnePlus 9R is a blend of high-end materials and meticulous craftsmanship. The Lake Blue colourway has micro-patterns etched in a fine layer of film, giving this colour variant its subtle reflections and frosted look.

The OnePlus 9R’s 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display offers pretty smooth scrolling in every frame. With its crisp 120 Hz panel, the flat display delivers a very good visual experience. I watched a lot of HD content and every frame of the OnePlus 9R’s FHD+ display is brought to life with upto 1,100 nits and 8,192 levels of automatic brightness. It also emits less blue light so users can safely enjoy their favourite multimedia content for longer.

Inside, the OnePlus 9R is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform, offering processing speeds that are 12.6% faster than the previous generation and transforming the device into a gaming powerhouse. You can download or stream graphics-heavy games in an instant. The phone’s 240 Hz touch sampling rate allows users to simultaneously use up to five fingers for even faster gaming and smoother performance. Furthermore, it features an X-axis linear motor, which can be easily tuned to produce very good dynamic vibration, simulating different styles of in-game vibrations to provide an immersive gaming experience. Plus, its powerful dual stereo speakers deliver an intense, life-like 3D soundscape.

The photography performance on OnePlus 9R is a lot better than previous OnePlus phones. Its main camera features a customised 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor that ensures faster focus speeds, greater colour accuracy, cleaner daytime and night shots, and reduced motion blur in videos. Nightscape Mode, featuring intelligent multi-frame processing, adds clarity and detail to bright spots like your favourite cityscapes at night. The phone’s main camera also features enhanced OIS for greater image stability allowing for sharp and blur-free long exposure shots.

The OnePlus 9R’s ultra-wide camera uses a 16MP Sony IMX481 1/3.09-inch sensor and a 123-degree ultra-wide angle that allows you to capture good panoramic shots. With a wide f/2.2 aperture, you are able to snap detailed images in low-light conditions. Video footage is remarkably smooth thanks to EIS, and with Video Portrait Mode, users get a great bokeh effect for a truly cinematic feel.

OnePlus’ powerful Warp Charge 65 technology gives you a day’s charge in 15 minutes, and fully charges from 1-100% in just 39 minutes. The phone’s large 4,500 mAh battery utilises an improved dual-cell design to cut down on the charging speed, while IC encryption in the cable also helps keep charging cooler and safer, even when you are in the midst of an epic gaming battle while plugged in.

I have been using the OnePlus 9R for over two weeks now and its speed and processing power have amazed me no end. Performance is smooth and battery life long. Playing games, launching apps or browsing the internet, everything is a breeze. The phone’s display is top-class too. Photos look natural, videos come to life with striking graphics and you’ll get a clear view of all the finer details in your documents. Overall, this OnePlus device looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience at an attractive price.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 16.07 x 7.41 x 0.84cm (H x W x T), 189g weight

Display: 6.55 inches AMOLED 120 Hz Fluid Display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Operating system: OxygenOS based on Android 11

Memory & storage: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Camera: 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP (rear camera), 16MP front camera

Battery: 4500mAh, Warp Charge 65

Estimated street price: Rs 39,999 (8 + 128GB), Rs 43,999 (12 + 256GB)