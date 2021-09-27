OnePlus 9 Series XPan-ds photography horizon with Hasselblad 

Hasselblad had revolutionised the way people looked at photography and indeed the world itself with its XPan camera in 1998.

A collaboration between a smartphone brand and any other brand or designer is usually a tree that bears fruit only once. It is very unlikely for a brand to keep adding new features or functions to an existing smartphone that is part of a collaboration, well after its launch. Unless, of course, the smartphone brand in question has a tendency to never settle.

OnePlus had partnered with Hasselblad for the launch of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. But it was not merely the tag of Hasselblad that came with these two phones. The phones made headlines with their photography muscle, producing snaps that were rich in detail rich and balanced in colours, thanks to Hasselblad’s iconic colour calibration.

It has been some time since OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, and many would not have expected the brand to add new Hasselblad features to the smartphones. But that is where the brand pushes the envelope of expectation and well, truly never settles. OnePlus has now decided to take phone photography to another level by bringing one of the most famous Hasselblad experiences back to life– the legendary XPan camera. The brand has introduced the new XPan mode on the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro which will allow it to take photographs in panoramic 65:24 mm view. This format became famous in 1998 when Hasselblad launched the XPan camera. The camera allowed users to take images in 24 x 65 mm full panorama format along with the regular 24 x 36 mm format, offering people a unique view of the regular world.

It is this view that now comes to the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro through the XPan mode. What’s more, the mode also allows users to experience two famous XPan camera lenses– the 30 mm and the 45 mm lens. The images taken in this mode will not be low resolution affairs as in some apps, but will be extremely rich in detail. In fact, pictures in XPan mode will not be taken in the default 12 megapixel mode but will actually be a cropped result of the 48 megapixel main camera and the 50 megapixel ultra-wide camera, delivering images with a resolution of 7552 x 2798 on 30 mm and 7872 x 2916 on 45 mm. That is more than 20 megapixel shots, which means users will not only be able to edit these shots without compromising on quality, but printing them would get stunning results as well. There is no distortion whatsoever which is a major problem in panoramic photographs as the corners of these shots often “bend” a little. Users will also have the option to shoot in colour or go classic with black and white in the mode itself.

The XPan mode allows the users to see this ever so fast paced world with a classic lens that no other smartphone camera can offer. With this mode you can turn the simplest shots into beautiful panoramas and capture a very different perspective as compared to the “normal” view. This feature obviously works better for landscape images, but even pictures taken in portrait orientation will come with a “taller” perspective, all brimming with details.

But what we love the most about this mode is actually what happens right between hitting the shutter button and the image appearing in the gallery. It is a tiny touch which adds to the magic of this mode. When you hit the Hasselblad orange shutter button, you will first see the image appear in a negative film format which then will transform into a real photograph right in front of your eyes. This gives the whole XPan mode another touch of authenticity.

Experiencing all this does not require anything out of the ordinary. You do not need added hardware or even another app. All you have to do is update your OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro to the latest software. Once you have done that you can then simply head to the default camera app and swipe up from the base of your screen. This will open up a list of options out of which you simply have to pick XPan. Selecting the mode will transform your regular camera viewfinder into the legendary Hasselblad XPan camera’s view. Here you will have the option to switch between 45 mm and 30 mm lens view and can also select between colour and black and white mode.

Hasselblad had revolutionised the way people looked at photography and indeed the world itself with its XPan camera in 1998. It not only allowed users to take panorama pictures without having to change the film (a massive deal in those days) but also gave them the option to see the world differently.

OnePlus is doing the exact same thing– changing the way people look at the world by XPan-ding their photography horizon.