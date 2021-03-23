OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch India launch: How to watch live and everything to expect

Prior to the launch, some details of the upcoming launches have already been out.

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch India launch: OnePlus is all set to roll out its latest smartphone series, aka OnePlus 9 series globally including in India on Tuesday. The launch will be done via a virtual event starting at 7:30 PM IST where the company will be introducing three new phones under the series. The three phones, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R will be unveiled today at the launch event which people can watch live. OnePlus will also launch its first smartwatch at the same event.

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch launch: Where to watch the live stream

All three phones under the OnePlus 9 series will be launched during the virtual event. All those who are interested in the launch or have been waiting for new models can visit the company’s YouTube channel to attend the launch event. The stream link is also there in other social media channels of OnePlus.

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch: What to expect

Prior to the launch, some details of the upcoming launches have already been out. The company had earlier confirmed that both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro models under the new series will be having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor as well as Hasselblad-tuned cameras. Apart from this, these models are also expected to have two variants- one with 8GB RAM and other with 12GB RAM. Respectively, they will be having internal storage of 128GB and 256GB. The company also confirmed that these phones will be 5G-enabled.

These two models are likely to be different in terms of screen display as the OnePlus 9 is expected to have a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro is pegged to come in with a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ screen. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will be having an adaptive 120Hz display which is capable of going till 1Hz. While both phones are said to have 16 MP front cameras, the OnePlus 9 is said to have 48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP primary camera whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to have 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP primary camera.

Moreover, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be supporting 50W fast wireless charging, as per the company. According to some reports, the phone battery can go from 1 per cent to full charge within 43 minutes.

As for the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus has confirmed that it will be an affordable smartwatch that will not be based on Google’s Wear OS.

