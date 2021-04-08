ONEPLUS 9 PRO & ONEPLUS 9: Perfect choice in the top-end Android segment

This fast-growing brand has a strong recall among the Indian consumers, It has now debuted its latest OnePlus 9 Series smartphones and the company was kind enough to send across its new devices—OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G—for trial purpose.

No one would dispute that Apple and Samsung are the leading mobile phone brands in the high-end segment, however one simply cannot ignore the trailblazing performance by the new kid on the block—OnePlus. This fast-growing brand has a strong recall among the Indian consumers, It has now debuted its latest OnePlus 9 Series smartphones and the company was kind enough to send across its new devices—OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G—for trial purpose. Frankly speaking, we spent more time with the higher-end OnePlus 9 Pro device, both the phones come in a eye-catching design, offer top-end power, a great camera experience (in partnership with the legendary professional camera maker Hasselblad), and a variety of interesting features that make them very good offerings in the Android world. Let us check out some of their key features and overall performance.

ONEPLUS 9 PRO

Our trial unit was the Morning Mist, 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The handset itself may seem too big at first look, but its premium design is worth the money, with a glass rear and the choice of three colours (Pine Green and Stellar Black are the other two) to ensure that your new OnePlus is quite a show stealer. With a thin 2.2 mm aluminum frame, the device is very well-balanced and comfortable to hold even for extended periods of time. There’s IP68 rating for water and dust resistance too.

Let’s jump straight to the camera innovations. OnePlus’ new flagship camera system, Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, brings multiple breakthroughs in smartphone photography, centred around the company’s new standard for smartphone colour performance—Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad—and premium hardware for improved image quality.

The OnePlus 9 Pro’s 48MP main camera features a custom-designed IMX789 sensor, co-engineered with Sony, with an impressively large 1/1.4-inch sensor. The result is very good imaging capability, with innovative technologies including 2×2 on-chip lens (OCL), 12-bit RAW, dual native ISO, and DOL-HDR.

The OnePlus 9 Pro’s 50MP ultra-wide camera uses a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX766 sensor, which ensures enhanced image quality and lower noise. The 8MP telephoto camera offers 3.3x (77mm) zoom with OIS to reduce blur, maxing out at 30x digital zoom.

On the display front, the OnePlus 9 Pro’s 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED (1440 x 3216 pixels) display boasts a new generation of advanced mobile display technology, integrating low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, the most advanced backplane technology used in high-end OLED displays, and lightning-fast touch response for gaming.

Inside, the OnePlus 9 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that delivers lightning-fast speeds and very good power. Apps open quickly, multitasking is a breeze, playing games is a visual treat here.

Warp Charge 65T delivers a day’s power in just 15 minutes— and can charge from 1-100% in just 29 minutes. Additionally, the Warp Charge 50 Wireless is OnePlus’ fastest-ever wireless charging technology.

ONEPLUS 9

The OnePlus 9 offers a similarly powerful flagship experience as the OnePlus 9 Pro, with a full 120 Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, Warp Charge 65T as well as the powerful Hasselblad Camera for Mobile for an all-around fast and smooth phone experience. The phone’s 120 Hz Fluid Display provides an immersive viewing experience regardless of what you’re watching. The brightness of the OnePlus 9’s display can go upto 1,100 nits with HDR10+ certification, to improve your experience when watching HDR videos. It is equipped with two ambient light sensors with 8,192 levels of brightness for smoother automatic brightness control.

The OnePlus 9’s triple camera system gives users the power to capture images with some of the most natural colour on any mobile device for a professional-level photography experience. The phone uses the same 50MP ultra-wide camera as the OnePlus 9 Pro, with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX766 sensor and uniquely curved Freeform Lens to minimise edge distortion. The 48MP main camera also boasts very good imaging capabilities, thanks to a custom-designed 1/1.43-inch Sony IMX689 sensor, 2×2 OCL, 12-bit RAW, dual native ISO and 3-HDR.

The OnePlus 9’s 4,500 mAh battery utilises an improved dual-cell design that is able to charge from 1-100% in just 29 minutes.

SPECIFICATIONS

OnePlus 9 Pro

Display: 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

Operating system: OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

Memory & storage: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Camera: 48MP main camera + 50MP ultra wide + 8MP telephoto and 2MP monochrome, 16MP front camera

Battery: 4,500mAh, 65T (10V/6.5A) Warp Charge, 50W wireless charging

Estimated street price: Rs 64,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 69,999 (12GB/256GB)

ONEPLUS 9

Display: 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 120Hz AMOLED display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor

Operating system: OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

Memory & storage: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Camera: Triple rear (48MP + 50MP + 2MP), 16MP front camera

Battery: 4500mAh battery, Wrap Charge 65T

Estimated street price: Rs 49,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 54,999 (12GB/256GB)