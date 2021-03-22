OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R: Everything we know about the OnePlus 9 series ahead of March 23 launch

Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 9 series so far.

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R launch: Smartphone maker OnePlus is set to officially announce the OnePlus 9 series on March 23. OnePlus has confirmed that it will also launch its first smartwatch, OnePlus Watch, on the same day.

The brand has been teasing its new phones for some time now, in order to build up a hype around its upcoming line-up. So, it’s safe to say we have a fair idea of what’s coming. At the same time, new leaks keep coming each day. The latest leak is out courtesy telecommunications company T-Mobile, which has listed out all of the specifications of the two phones (in advance).

Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 9 series so far:

OnePlus 9 series: How many variants?

OnePlus has confirmed that there will be three phones in the OnePlus 9 series – the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, and a third India-exclusive OnePlus 9R. As per the specs listed on T-Mobile, the only difference between the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 would be the display and the camera.

OnePlus has also confirmed a third, cheaper variant called the 9R, which would be targeted as a gaming phone equipped with 5G technology and it would be sold in India.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro: Specifications

Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are confirmed to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and Hasselblad-tuned cameras. As per the specifications listed on T-Mobile, both phones are said to come with a 4,500mAh battery.

Moreover, both the phones are said to have two variants in terms of RAM – 8GB variant and 12GB variant. There would be no memory card slot in either of the variants, but again, in terms of storage capacity, both phones would have two variants – 128GB internal storage and 256GB internal storage. Both the phones would also be 5G-enabled (confirmed by OnePlus).

One of the differences between the two models would be in terms of the display. While OnePlus 9 is said to offer users a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, the OnePlus 9 Pro would come with a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ screen. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Pro-at least-will have an adaptive 120Hz display capable of going as low as 1Hz. The OnePlus 9 will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate screen though it isn’t clear if the panel will also be adaptive.

The other difference lies in the primary camera. The OnePlus 9 is said to have 48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP primary camera, while the OnePlus 9 Pro would have 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP primary camera, as per the T-Mobile listing. On the front, both the phones are said to have a 16 MP camera.

The specs for OnePlus 9R are not known as of now though speculation is rife that it would come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690.

What about the chargers?

Well, at least for now, OnePlus has decided not to follow on the footsteps of Apple and Samsung, and has said that the chargers for the phones would be provided in the box for the OnePlus 9 series. Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro would support 65W fast wired charging (confirmed).

Wireless charging with OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W fast wireless charging, OnePlus has confirmed. As per reports, the charger can take the phone from 1% battery to full charge within 43 minutes.

OnePlus 9 Pro: The looks

OnePlus 9 Pro’s looks have been teased by the company on Twitter, not leaving much to the users’ imagination. However, with its USB-C port on the bottom and its camera bump, the phone looks pretty good, indeed.