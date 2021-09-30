OnePlus 9: 9 Reasons why OnePlus 9 STILL is a 10/10 flagship

The OnePlus 9 design language still stands out from the usual crowd.

It might have moved up the price ladder, but that does not mean that OnePlus has stopped delivering flagship bang for the bucks it charges. In fact it is the brand’s dedication to delivering great performance for the price it charges that makes its smartphones even more of a bargain now. Yes, even months after their launch. And no phone reflects this better than the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 with no suffix. In a market packed with flagship wannabes that try to mimic the odd feature from a high-end device, the OnePlus 9 stands out for its dedication to delivering premium performance at a price that the competition still cannot match. What’s more, it has only got better with time, thanks to a stream of updates and enhancements, making it even better than it was at launch (so OnePlus that).

Indeed, the OnePlus 9 is one of the rare premium flagship devices in the market that is actually an excellent proposition at its price of Rs 49,999 even six months after launch. Because although the competition has got better, so has the phone itself/ And if that sounds hard to believe, here are nine reasons why:

A design that still delights

The OnePlus 9 design language still stands out from the usual crowd. The device’s sleek body with glass on both front and back, and that tall display, with bezels so thin, that you barely notice them, remains superbly stylish. And the camera unit with that iconic Hasselblad branding (more on which later) on the back is still something that no other brand can boast of. It remains incredibly comfortable to hold thanks to the sides that curve gently and the smooth glass back. Even today. the shades of the phone are unique and classy without being showy – Winter Mist, Astral Black and Arctic Sky, all of which try to mimic the calm shades of nature, and turn heads without screaming for attention.

A display that remains in a class of One(Plus)

The OnePlus 9 had brought a magnificent display to the table at its launch and its tall 6.55 inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED display that has a dynamic colour range and vibrant colours with rich, deep contrasts, remains one of the best around to this day.That whopping 120 Hz refresh rate translates into an ultra smooth scrolling experience regardless of the content you are enjoying. A high-tech treat for the eyes indeed.

The most powerful processor out there (with plenty of RAM and storage as well)

OnePlus has a history of bringing the best in business chipsets on its high-end smartphone and the OnePlus 9 follows the same tradition. The smartphone is powered by one of the most powerful processors that Qualcomm has to offer, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. And backing it are lots of RAM and storage – you have 8 GB/ 128 GB and 12 Gb /256 GB RAM and storage variants. All of which means whatever task you throw at your OnePlus 9, it will handle it all like a boss. Yes, even now, because the competition still is busy catching up. What’s more performance has been further enhanced with a series of timely software updates.

A gaming and multimedia beauty…and beast! (that got better)

The powerful processor, combined with huge RAM and storage assures one thing: great high end gaming experience. OnePlus devices are known for their great general performance because the phones are so smooth and fast but the OnePlus 9 has taken even high-end gaming on the phone to another level. Games like Call of Duty and Asphalt are a treat to play on the phone, thanks to the tall, blazing fast display and powerful processor that the phone offers. Combine this with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support that the phone houses and the OnePlus 9 remains the dream device for all video and audio content that one can binge watch any show on. And features like Cool Play which is a cooling system that ensures your phone stays cool as a cucumber even through the most intense gaming sessions but also because of the tall, blazing fast display that the phone offers. The few heating issues that had been reported early on (none of which were serious) have also been fixed, ensuring silky smooth performance.

Hasselblad cameras…and a whole new shooting mode too

The cameras on the OnePlus 9 are a major highlight of the phone. The brand has collaborated with the legendary Hasselblad to create a smartphone camera which is frankly unmatched. Thanks to Hasselblad’s special colour calibration the pictures taken with the OnePlus 9 come with the most realistic colours, something which is a major problem with even the most high-end smartphones. The phone also features a Hasselblad Pro mode, an orange shutter button to add to those Hasselblad feels, and a new update has even added an all new mode called the XPan mode which allows you to take panorama shots just like you could on the famous Hasselblad XPan camera launched in 1998.

The OnePlus 9 comes with a triple camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 megapixel Sony IMX 689 sensor, a 50 megapixel ultra wide Sony IMX 766 sensor and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. This camera sensor crew can easily fulfill not only your point and shoot needs but also help you get pro level output, be it stills or videos (there is 30 fps recording in 8K format). On the front the phone has a 16 megapixel selfie camera that delivers results that can take your Instagram-game and selfie zone to another level.

The best part? The cameras keep getting better. Software updates have not just ironed out some of the early rough spots but also actually added more features. And knowing OnePlus and Hasselbad, more might be on the way as well!

Ready for the fifth wave: 5G

One of the first brands to commit fully to supporting 5G, OnePlus has made sure that all its devices are future proof. The OnePlus 9 comes with support for 5G which means when the world is ready, the device will unleash its true potential and unlock speeds unseen before.

A UI as fresh as…Oxygen! (with regular, feature boosting updates for years)

OxygenOS is hailed as THE Android skin by many and for good reason. The UI is perhaps the cleanest, most functional and uncomplicated Android skin out there, which is why all that happens on the OnePlus 9 happens so seamlessly. Not only is the interface really close to a near-stock Android experience but unlike most players that launch a phone and forget software updates, OnePlus has an impeccable track record with software updates. The OnePlus 9’s improved performance is proof that the brand cares for its devices’ software like few others do. If you buy the OnePlus 9 you will surely have a device that will stay updated for years to come.

Warp Charging a battery that lasts even longer now!

OnePlus made fast charging a thing, and with the OnePlus 9, the brand took fast charging to a new level with Warp Charge 65T. The smartphone comes with 65 W fast charging support which can charge the OnePlus 9 with 4,500 mAh capacity from zero to a full hundred in about half an hour. Even today other flagships struggle to match that. The brand also bundles a 65 W adapter in the box, which is becoming an increasingly rare sight (many brands either include a lower power adapter or worse, skip it altogether). The phone itself comes with a massive 4,500 mAh battery can easily see a day of heavy usage, and its battery life has only improved, courtesy some bug squashing through updates post the launch. In the rare case when it does seem to be running low on charge, hey, all you need is a few minutes of Warp Charging to be ready to go for hours! This is a OnePlus, after all.

Welcome to the OnePlus world

Buying a OnePlus 9 also gets you a ticket into the world of OnePlus, an ecosystem so versatile and seamless that it will make your tech life a dream. Products like OnePlus TV, OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Watch and OnePlus fitness tracker can all connect to your OnePlus 9 and open a new realm of connected comfort. Often without even having to tangle with complicated settings or apps. Take the OnePus Buds Pro, for instance, which connect seamlessly with the OnePlus 9 without your even having to download any additional components and even stay update through your phone! Everything OnePlus is a touch away with your OnePlus 9, even products that came well after the phone itself was launched.