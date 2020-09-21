OnePlus 8T 5G will launch in India on October 14 with some new OnePlus first features

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T 5G will be launched in India virtually on October 14 at 7:30PM IST, OnePlus announced on Monday. The T-upgrade to the OnePlus 8 will come with some new OnePlus first features, company co-founder and CEO Pete Lau said in a statement. Considering that this is OnePlus that we are dealing with here, more details about these “new and improved technologies that will elevate the OnePlus experience to new heights” will be revealed, or at least be teased, in the coming days so be sure to keep a tab on OnePlus social handles.

The OnePlus 8 series launch had come in the middle of India’s nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak leading to staggered availability. The OnePlus 8 launch was soon superseded by the OnePlus Nord which saw OnePlus going further down the price ladder while maintaining the same degree of OnePlus experience that its more premium products are known for. All of this meant that even though the OnePlus 8 was (and still is) a great product, it simply could not catch a break. And like clockwork, it is already time for the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus fans (as also OnePlus itself) will be hoping that the OnePlus 8T launch is not riddled with any of those idiosyncrasies.

“OnePlus is always looking for opportunities to bring the latest technology to our tech-savvy users as soon as we feel it meets our high standards,” said Pete Lau said about the impending OnePlus 8T launch. “With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device. I am confident that the OnePlus 8T will once again exceed expectations and deliver an unparalleled flagship experience.”

The base variant of the OnePlus 8 with 6GB/128GB currently sells in India for Rs 41,999, while the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB costs Rs 49,999. There is also an 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 8 that is available for Rs 44,999.

For that kind of price, you get a 6.55-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate (and in-screen fingerprint reader), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone has three cameras on the back – a 48MP main (Sony IMX586), 16MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. Features like IP-rating and wireless charging are reserved for the pro model.