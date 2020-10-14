OnePlus 8T 5G launched in India; new colours, fast 120Hz display and 65W fast charging all for Rs 42,999

OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus 8T 5G is official. Building on the OnePlus 8 5G launched earlier this year, the OnePlus 8T 5G brings new colours, a faster 120Hz “flexible” OLED display, 65W fast charging and more at a starting price of Rs 42,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The OnePlus 8T 5G will also be available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 45,999.

In India, the OnePlus 8T 5G will be available from October 17 across Amazon, OnePlus online store, OnePlus store app, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets. Amazon Prime members and OnePlus Red Cable Club members will be eligible to buy it a day early, that is October 16.

The OnePlus 8T 5G has a tweaked design with a squared-off rear camera module and new colour options including a glossy aquamarine green and matte-frosted lunar silver. The phone is made of glass and metal. The biggest change is coming on the front though. The OnePlus 8T 5G has a faster 120Hz refresh rate flat OLED display – this was 90Hz in the OnePlus 8 5G. OnePlus is also calling it flexible OLED meaning it is a lot thinner than more conventional OLED panels in the market today.

OnePlus 8T 5G in lunar silver and aquamarine green.

More specifically, the OnePlus 8T 5G has a 6.55-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display with 1100nits of brightness and HDR10+ support. A punch hole cut-out and optical in-screen fingerprint reader complete the package.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 8T 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone is fuelled by a larger 4,500mAh battery (this was 4,300mAh in the OnePlus 8 5G) and faster 65W wired charging (this was 30W in the OnePlus 8 5G). Software inside the phone is Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11. The phone also packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The OnePlus 8t 5G essentially has the same cameras as the OnePlus 8 5G with the addition of an extra monochrome camera. So, the combination now looks like this – 48MP main+16MP ultra-wide-angle+macro (this is 5MP now)+monochrome. On the front, the OnePlus 8T 5G has the same 16MP camera as the OnePlus 8 5G.

OnePlus isn’t launching a “pro” OnePlus 8T 5G which means the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G continues to be OnePlus’ highest-end phone for 2020.