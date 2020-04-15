OnePlus 8 Pro versus OnePlus 8: Every difference that you wanted to know

Here’s a step by step breakdown of all the differences between the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 for your quick reference.
OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are here and it’s safe to say they are every bit as exciting as rumours mills had painted them leading to D-day. You can’t pre-order or buy them in India just yet, we don’t even know their price, but rest assured, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are coming soon. OnePlus says the OnePlus 8 series will be available in India this summer, possibly at more aggressive prices than their US counterparts.
Unsurprisingly, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the best phone that OnePlus makes now while the OnePlus 8 tries to bring most of the OnePlus 8 Pro in a relatively more affordable package. Still, there are major differences which means it’s important to understand what you’re getting into in advance, if you’re looking to buy a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 in the days to come that is. Here’s a step by step breakdown of all the differences between the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 for your quick reference.
- Both the phones look exactly the same. This is unlike the OnePlus 7T series where the vanilla OnePlus 7T stood out from the Pro with its circular rear camera module. OnePlus is keeping things simple this year, with both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 having the same exact design, save a few minor differences. In the grand scheme of things, both the phones look a lot like last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro, though, OnePlus isn’t using a pop-up selfie camera anymore. Both the phones are made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and metal. The OnePlus 8 Pro is just curvier (and bigger) and it has more cameras.
- OnePlus is offering at least one colour option that’s exclusive to the vanilla and Pro OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 will be available in a glossy light-bending Interstellar Glow, while the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in matte Ultramarine Blue. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will also be available in Onyx Black (glossy) and Glacial Green (matte finish) colourways.
- OnePlus is jumping to a 120Hz high refresh rate ‘fluid’ display, with the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Pro also supports MEMC technology, which is seen in high-end TVs, for seemingly smoother video playback. The OnePlus 8 has a toned-down 90Hz refresh rate display (it does not support MEMC).
- More specifically, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch Samsung-sourced Super AMOLED display with a QHD+ or 3168×1440 pixel resolution. The OnePlus 8 meanwhile comes with a smaller 6.55-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display. Both the phones support HDR10+ playback and have an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner for biometrics.
- Under the hood, both the phones come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which brings, among other things, support for 5G connectivity. OnePlus has confirmed that it’s going all in on 5G with the OnePlus 8 series which means there will be no 4G model at all.
- Both the phones will be available with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 (non-expandable) storage. But only the OnePlus 8 Pro has fast(er) LPDDR5 RAM. The OnePlus 8 comes with older LPDDR4X RAM. More specifically, we’re looking at two configurations — 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.
- Both the phones come with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. There’s no 3.5mm audio jack in either phones though.
- The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with two 48MP cameras, plus an 8MP camera and another 5MP camera on the back. More specifically, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48MP main (Sony IMX689), 48MP (IMX586) ultra-wide with 120-degree field-of-view, 8MP telephoto for 3X optical zoom (30X hybrid zoom) camera, and another 5MP colour filter to add interesting lighting effects and filters to photos. The OnePlus 8 comes with three cameras on the back – a 48MP main (Sony IMX586), 16MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro camera.
- On the front, both the phones come with a 16MP camera embedded inside a punch-hole cutout.
- The OnePlus 8 Pro is the first OnePlus phone to support wireless charging. More specifically, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30W fast wireless charging but you can achieve that only with OnePlus’ dedicated Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger (sold separately). It will be possible to wirelessly charge the OnePlus 8 Pro using a third-party Qi wireless charger but you’ll have to make do with slower charging — 5W or 10W (EPP standard). The OnePlus 8 does not support wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro also supports reverse wireless charging which means you can use it as a wireless charging mat to charge other compatible devices — the OnePlus 8 does not support reverse wireless charging. Both the phones support 30W fast wired charging.
- While the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 4,510mAh battery, the OnePlus 8 has a smaller 4,300mAh battery.
- Both the phones run Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 which is OnePlus’ custom skin.
- The OnePlus 8 Pro is also OnePlus’ first phone to bag an IP rating (IP68) which makes it water and dust resistant. The OnePlus 8 does not get an IP rating though much like OnePlus’ past phones, it is expected to hold up against accidental splashes or rain.
- Both the phones support Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and Wi-Fi 6.
