OnePlus 8 Pro versus OnePlus 8: Every difference that you wanted to know

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are here and it’s safe to say they are every bit as exciting as rumours mills had painted them leading to D-day. You can’t pre-order or buy them in India just yet, we don’t even know their price, but rest assured, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are coming soon. OnePlus says the OnePlus 8 series will be available in India this summer, possibly at more aggressive prices than their US counterparts.

Unsurprisingly, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the best phone that OnePlus makes now while the OnePlus 8 tries to bring most of the OnePlus 8 Pro in a relatively more affordable package. Still, there are major differences which means it’s important to understand what you’re getting into in advance, if you’re looking to buy a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 in the days to come that is. Here’s a step by step breakdown of all the differences between the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 for your quick reference.