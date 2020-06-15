OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India today as production officially back on track; prices and availability details

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for buying in India for the first time today, June 15, 2020 (starting 12PM). OnePlus has confirmed that it will put limited quantities of the OnePlus 8 Pro for sale in India today across online channels Amazon India and OnePlus store, adding that production is officially back on track now. Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 were supposed to go on sale from May 29, but OnePlus had to postpone the availability due to some unforeseen circumstances.

“We’re aiming to start a consistent supply of OnePlus 8 Series 5G stock soon. Until then, we will continue with limited sales twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays,” OnePlus said in a blog post. This means the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for buying in India via flash sales twice a week (Monday and Thursday) starting today. There is no word on offline sales though OnePlus said, “you can also contact your nearest OnePlus Experience Store, partner stores or other offline touchpoints to know the latest update on availability of the OnePlus 8 Series 5G in those locations.”

OnePlus has been putting up limited quantities of the vanilla OnePlus 8 for sale in India since May 29 but this is the first time the company is also putting up its true flagship phone, aka OnePlus 8 Pro, for sale.

OnePlus had originally launched the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 for global markets — including India — on April 14 but India pricing and availability weren’t announced owing to India’s coronavirus lockdown. India prices were separately announced on April 19 and availability details were revealed a month later, on May 14. Both the phones were supposed to go on sale from May 29, but again, OnePlus had to postpone that. OnePlus relies on the Oppo factory in Greater Noida for manufacturing but production was temporarily halted there after nine employees tested positive for coronavirus. This is why OnePlus had to reschedule the date for OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 sales in India.

It’s been a long wait for potential OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 buyers in India but again, this is something nobody really saw coming. But now that production seems officially back on track, hopefully OnePlus will have more units on sale leading into open sales that will make its new phones broadly available for all.

While the base variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB/128GB costs Rs 54,999, the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will be available for Rs 59,999. You can read our first impressions of the OnePlus 8 Pro here.