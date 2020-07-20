OnePlus 8 Pro: Super-slick and nifty device — A major contender for the top spot

Having used the OnePlus 8 Pro for a week, I can confidently say the expectations from a typically new blockbuster OnePlus device have been satiated.

ONEPLUS has a strong recall among Indian customers, its devices have carved a niche for themselves in the market. Frankly speaking, when I got down to reviewing the OnePlus 8 I felt there could have been something more substantial for the consumer, eager to shell out a whopping amount of nearly Rs 50,000 (our Onyx Black, 12+256GB trial unit costs that much). Without doubt, it is a beautiful, classy compact device with a sleek design and top-notch performance; however I felt there was longing for more.

Having used the OnePlus 8 Pro for a week, I can confidently say the expectations from a typically new blockbuster OnePlus device have been satiated. Design, display, camera and overall performance – the OnePlus 8 Pro sets a new bar. Truth be told, we are looking at an excellent piece of equipment that stands out in fit, finish and function. It is more powerful and formidable, and has impressed me no end, especially when I got the opportunity to compare the two devices in quick succession. Let us check out some of its key features and performance.

The ultra-premium OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two capacities—8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Rs 54,999) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Rs 59,999); it is available in three colours—Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue. Our trial unit was the Glacial Green, 8GB + 128GB variant with a polished design and vibrant display. The Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green options sport OnePlus’ new generation of matte-frosted glass with a higher degree of haze, giving it a smooth texture.

Switched on, you’ll be amazed by the highly advanced 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display that comes to life in an instant. We are looking at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate here, there’s impressive colour accuracy and industry-leading 1300 nits peak brightness; company officials reckon the OnePlus 8 Pro display earned an A+ rating from DisplayMate, the professional display review institution, with 13 records set or matched, more than any other smartphone.

With 120 screen refreshes every second, animations and video playback unfold before you with absolute fluidity. OnePlus’ unique optimisation system, the OnePlus Smooth Chain, has also added more than 280 enhancements to the display to make every tap, swipe, and transition more precise and responsive than ever. Thanks to advanced motion estimation, motion compensation (MEMC) algorithms, videos can be viewed at an elevated frame rate of up to 120fps with reduced motion blur and crisper clarity. I watch a lot of Amazon Prime Video movies and snack videos from YouTube; video streaming or graphic-intensive gaming, everything is a breeze here and a visual delight. The phone gives a cinematic viewing experience and visuals look appear natural and true to life.

Probing inside, the OnePlus 8 Pro uses the very latest mobile processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; this ensures superior connectivity, graphics, photography, power and battery efficiency. The phone comes equipped with up to 12GB of cutting-edge LPDDR5 RAM for up to 30% faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20%. Powered by Dolby Atmos, the device provides immersive sound via the set of booming dual-stereo speakers, and the new haptic vibration engine adds an extra layer of pounding tactility to your entertainment sessions.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes equipped with the company’s first quad-camera system. The 48 MP main camera features an advanced Sony IMX689 sensor with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor size, enabling users to capture more light for brighter, clearer photos even under dim light settings. The 48 MP ultra wide angle lens boasts a sweeping 120-degree field of view with a Sony IMX586 sensor. With the most megapixels in any smartphone ultra wide camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro is able to capture more details than ever before, even in low light. The phone also comes with more powerful video capability. It is equipped with hybrid image stabilisation, combining optical (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for much more stable videos. All in all, the phone has higher dynamic range, backlight shots are much clearer and there are more colourful details in both shadows and well-lit areas.

If you are in the market for a new phone, simply grab the higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro. It is a super-slick and nifty device. Its user interface is a breeze, the camera quality is great and the call quality is crisp and clear at both ends. Browsing the internet on this device, watching videos, etc., is very smooth without any lag on this phone. The 30T fast wired and wireless charging feature plus its 4510 mAh Battery life also make it a viable option if you are looking for a device that lasts longer and charges faster.

In conclusion, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a beautiful balance of power and design, hence this flagship finds a strong recommendation.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Operating system: OxygenOS based on Android 10

Memory & storage: 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage

Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 48MP + 5MP quad-cam rear, 16MP front camera

Battery: 4510mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 54,999 (8GB, 28GB), Rs 59,999 (12GB, 256GB)