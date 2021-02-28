OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Xiaomi Mi 10, other premium phones get big price cut in India: top deals

The famous foldable smartphone launched by Motorola has witnessed its second price drop ever since it was rolled out.

For those who have been waiting to buy a premium smartphone, now will be the time to purchase one as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and others have slashed India prices of some of their high-end phones. If you have been looking to buy a foldable, there’s good news as Motorola has slashed the price of the Moto Razr by a whopping Rs 20,000.

Here are the top deals worth your time and attention:

Moto Razr

The famous foldable smartphone launched by Motorola has witnessed its second price drop ever since it was rolled out. The recent price slashed for the smartphone is of Rs 20,000 and the phone is now available at Rs 74,999. During its launch, the smartphone was priced at Rs 1,24,999 and the company reduced its price last year by Rs 30,000 and since then, it was selling at Rs 94,999. It is to note that the smartphone comes with a clamshell design and users can close the screen in half due to the hinge mechanism. The phone runs at Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is equipped with a splash-proof, water-resistant coating.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has also reduced the price for OnePlus 8 Pro by Rs 5,000 and the premium smartphone is now available at a starting price of Rs 50,999. This phone was launched in India last year in april and it comes in two variants- 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM. These variants were priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively. After the price reduction, both variants will be available at a cheaper price (less by Rs 5,000). The phone is equipped with 4150mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A). It offers 30W Wireless fast charging along with wireless reverse charging.

OnePlus 8T

Another model coming at a cheaper price by OnePlus is 8T which will now be sold at Rs 39,999. The price has been slashed by Rs 3,000. This model also has two variants and the price reduction is applicable at both the variants. While the 8GB RAM variant will now come at Rs 39,999, the 12GB RAM variant is now available for Rs 42,999. The smartphone has an high-end octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung too has reduced the price for its model Galaxy S20 FE by Rs 9,000. The phone is available for users at a price of Rs 40,999. This smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is equipped with a 4500mAh battery along with 25W fast charging as well as wireless PowerShare feature.

LG Wing

LG Wing price has come down to Rs 59,990, after a price cut of Rs 10,000. The rotatable screen smartphone by LG was earlier launched at Rs 69,990. It is to note that users can use this dual-screen smartphone in Swivel mode. This means that the front of the device can rotate 90 degrees clockwise. The phone runs on Android 10 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10, one of the top products by Xiaomi, is now priced at Rs 44,999 after a cut of Rs 5,000. The cut is applicable for both 8GB RAM and 128GB variant and 8GB RAM and 256GB variant. The cost for the latter variant is now Rs 49,999. The smartphone runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

This is a mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi and the company has cut the cost for this phone by Rs 3,000. The phone is now available at a starting price of Rs 32,999.